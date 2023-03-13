Listen to this article

With only 399 units ever produced, it's hard to find a Ferrari Enzo in pristine condition that's currently up for sale. But what if we tell you that one particular unit in Canada is up for auction, one that only has a few miles on the clock, still has parts wrapped in plastic, and comes with a particularly rare body color?

That's exactly what we have here – a 2003 Ferrari Enzo finished in Argento Nurburgring 101/C and only has 141 miles (227 kilometers) on its odometer. According to records, only nine examples were produced in this exact body color, or less than two percent of the model's production number. Even better, this unit has a Cuoio interior, which could be the only one in existence with the said exterior/interior color combination.

Gallery: 2003 Ferrari Enzo In Argento Nurburgring 101/C With 141 Miles

This Enzo, chassis number 132662, was delivered new to Japan and has remained hidden. It only had one owner and was never registered for use on the road, explaining its really low mileage.

The result is its mint condition, with several of its factory protective packaging intact, including plastic on the door sills, tape wrapped around the ignition key, and even plastic covering on the brake and gas pedals. It also comes with its original owner's manuals, car cover, spare key, and factory three-piece fitted luggage set, which has never been unwrapped.

The 2003 Ferrari Enzo chassis number 132662 will be offered without reserve at RM Sotheby's from March 15-17, 2023. Considering the rarity of this car, including its body color and pristine condition, we're willing to wager that it will fetch millions in the said auction.

Of note, a 353-mile Ferrari Enzo met a hammer price of $3.8 million back in 2021, and that one came in the usual Rosso Scuderia body color. Meanwhile, a Blu Tour de France Enzo was sold for $2.4 million at Pebble Beach in 2017, though that one came with over 5,000 miles on the clock.