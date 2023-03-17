Listen to this article

J.D. Power collects product quality and customer satisfaction data for various industries and consumer products. Known primarily to car shoppers for their initial vehicle quality rankings, it also ranks parts like tires. This week the company published its 2023 survey results and determined that Michelin and Pirelli again rank the highest overall.

The J.D. Power 2023 US Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Survey measures owner satisfaction based on scores for tire ride, tire wear, traction and handling, and appearance. It's also broken out into vehicle segments, including luxury, passenger car, performance sport, and truck or SUV. Overall satisfaction with original equipment tires increased by five points this year, scoring an average of 799 on a 1,000-point scale.

Tire satisfaction for electric vehicles jumped by 62 points, accounting for the most significant increase. According to Ashley Edgar, senior director of benchmarking at J.D. Power, “The industry's focus on EV tire performance shows, especially in terms of lack of vibration and quietness on the road. It is imperative for both the EV manufacturers and tire manufacturers to collaborate to fine-tune these areas as they play such a large role in EV performance and tire satisfaction.”

Other survey results show that Michelin and Pirelli top the rankings in different vehicle segments. Michelin scored 833 out of 1,000 and ranked the highest in the luxury segment for the 20th year in a row. Goodyear came in second with a score of 818. Michelin also ranked the highest in the truck and SUV category, scoring 809, followed by Bridgestone at 801. Continental finished third with a score of 798. Michelin tires are also standard equipment on many popular EVs, including models from Tesla, BMW, Ford, Nissan, Polestar, and Porsche.

In the passenger car segment, Pirelli ranks the highest overall with a score of 828, followed by Michelin at 827 and BFGoodrich at 825. Pirelli is the leading supplier to premium brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Porsche, and more recently the Lucid Air. It's also the exclusive provider of tires for Formula One.

Based on responses from 32,151 owners of 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles, the J.D. Power U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study was conducted from August through December 2022.