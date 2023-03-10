Listen to this article

BMW currently has one of the most comprehensive SUV lineups in the automotive industry. You can choose between tens of different sizes, powertrain types, and equipment levels. In the performance category, the Bavarians offer some of the fastest mainstream vehicles. But which one between the X5 M Competition and X3 M Competition should be your choice when it comes to standing-start acceleration? Let’s find out.

While drag racing is not just a simple numbers game, for starters, it’s good to know what these two vehicles offer on paper. Starting with the larger of the two, the X5 M Competition has a 4.4-liter twin-turbo engine under the hood, delivering 617 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque between 1,800 and 5,860 rpm. Depending on the configuration, the performance SUV can weigh more than 5,000 pounds. The 0-62 miles per hour acceleration takes 3.7 seconds on paper.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X5 M Competition

64 Photos

The X3 M Competition, in turn, is a smaller model that follows a very similar recipe. There’s one huge difference between the two, though – the go-fast X3 relies on a smaller 3.0-liter inline-six mill, good for 503 hp at 6,250 rpm and 443 lb-ft between 2,600 and 5,600 rpm. It is obviously lighter at around 4,400 lbs. The two SUVs share transmission and drivetrain components, including the eight-speed automatic transmission and xDrive AWD system. The 0-62 mph sprint takes 3.8 seconds.

We’ve talked about this many times but it’s good to remind you, our dear readers, that many factors can decide even the most uneven drag race in the most unexpected ways. The conditions for this race aren’t ideal – the surface is wet and the temperature is relatively low. Of course, the drivers’ reactions at the start also have huge importance. So, now that we have all the numbers on the table, which SUV do you think will win?