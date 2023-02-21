Listen to this article

Following the premiere of the refreshed 2024 BMW X5 and X6 in early February 2023, the M Competition variants of the SUVs are now debuting. They go into production at the automaker's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in April 2023 and have a public debut at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. In the US, the X5 M Competition starts at $123,295 after the $995 destination fee, and the X6 M Competition goes for $128,195.

Powertrain Updates:

The M Competition variants of the X5 and X6 continue to use a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but it gains 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. An electric motor making 12 horsepower (9 kilowatts) and 147 pound-feet (199 Newton-meters) integrates into the 8-speed automatic transmission. However, the refreshed models have the same total output as the previous ones by producing 617 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm).

BMW claims the hybrid assistance provides better performance when accelerating off the line. It also improves fuel efficiency, but the brand isn't announcing specific miles-per-gallon figures yet.

The V8 engine has new components like a cross-bank exhaust manifold, reinforced crankshaft drive, an electrically controlled blow-off valve for the turbos, a revised air intake duct, and a vane-type oil pump. An M Sport exhaust comes standard and has updated catalytic converters that reduce emissions.

The 2024 X5 and X6 M Competition models can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.7 seconds, which is the same time as the pre-refresh examples. They have an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (249 kph), and the optional M Driver’s Package increases this velocity to 177 mph (285 kph).

BMW also updates the transmission. It has shorter gear ratios for the first three cogs. A new cast-aluminum oil sump has cooling fins and an increased fluid capacity.

Revised Styling

Like the standard 2024 BMW X5 and X6, the updated M Competition models feature new, slimmer headlights. The kidney grilles are now entirely black. New exterior colors include Brooklyn Grey metallic, Isle of Man Green metallic, and Frozen Pure Grey metallic.

The interior of these models gains the BMW Curved Display that combines a 12.3-inch information screen and a 14.9-inch control monitor into a single bezel. The cabin comes standard with carbon-fiber trim, but buyers can select options like Fineline Black or Silver Ash Root Open Pore wood.