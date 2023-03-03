Listen to this article

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is only a couple of years old, but its ICE counterpart is older and ready for its mid-cycle refresh. That means that the GLB styling updates are coming to the electric version, and a new batch of photos show some interior changes coming to the EQB as well.

Photos of the cabin reveal the crossover sporting the brand’s new steering wheel. A cloth covers the touchpad, possibly hiding changes to the center console. The company could completely get rid of the feature, but we’ll have to see the console completely uncovered to know for sure. The photos don’t show the latest MBUX infotainment software on the dash-spanning display, which Mercedes will install in the updated model.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Spy Photos

19 Photos

On the outside, Mercedes covered much of the EQB’s face in camouflage. However, we’re expecting minor changes to the styling. The crossover should feature a new bumper design, a tweaked grille, and other updates. The EQB in the photos continues to use the same headlights, but those could change as development continues throughout the year. Mercedes could update the internal lighting graphics or the shape of the headlights.

The crossover is wearing a lot less camouflage at the rear. A strip of it covers the taillights and the space between them on the hatch. The camo likely hides a tweaked design and not much else.

Mercedes offers the EQB in the US in two configurations. The EQB 300 4Matic with all-wheel-drive makes a combined 225 horsepower (168 kilowatts). The EQB 350 4Matic produces 288 hp (214 kW). While we don’t expect Mercedes to make any significant powertrain changes, the model’s range could grow as battery technology advances.

We don’t know when Mercedes will reveal the redesigned EQB. The GLB, which is older, could break cover first before Mercedes rolls out the updated EV. The EQB and GLB should debut before the end of the year and go on sale for the 2024 model year regardless of their debuts. The new design might come with a new price tag. The EQB 300 4Matic went on sale in the US, starting at $55,550. The 350 started at $55,750.