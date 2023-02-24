Listen to this article

These two facelifted Mercedes-Benz prototypes are being tested in different parts of the world, but they share the same overall design. They aren't identical, however. One is a GLB-Class packing an internal combustion engine. The other – seen here for the first time – is an electric EQB.

That might raise questions for some, because the EQB debuted in the second half of 2021 as a 2022 model. Our first drive review of the EV isn't even a year old, and yet here we are with a silver EQB wearing camo wrap on the front and rear. In this case, the early refresh is likely because of same overall design we previously mentioned. The GLB-Class is a bit older and due for a mid-cycle update. By default, that means changes are coming to the EQB.

Looking closely at the silver EQB in the snow, we see identical headlights compared to the current model. We also see absolutely no body lines through the camo wrap, suggesting it could adopt a completely flush design similar to the EQS. The exception would be the Mercedes star in the middle, which is covered in black on this test vehicle. Ironically, the Mercedes-Benz logo on the hood isn't hidden at all.

At the back, we see the same level of camouflage as that used on the GLB. It's just a thin strip covering the taillights and center portion of the liftgate. This conceals minor changes to the taillight design that we believe will mirror changes on the GLB as well.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class, EQB Spy Photos

12 Photos

Speaking of which, The GLB's face will be slightly different from its electric counterpart, just as it is now. Among other things, the updated grille won't be a flush unit that blends with the headlights. We are expecting the size to remain the same, with the edges being rounded a touch. Design details on the lower fascia could connect rounded corner vents with a single thin opening, similar to other recent Mercedes models. Internal headlight components might change, but we believe the shape will remain the same. Seeing unchanged headlights on the EQB supports this theory.

Whereas the EQB debuted in 2021, the GLB-Class is a couple of years older. It's possible the facelifted models could have different debut schedules, but at the very least we should see the new GLB-Class by the end of the year. If the EQB doesn't debut at the same time, expect it to follow a few months later.