If you're going to tackle the famous Nurburgring race track, it's best to do it in the right car. For Cristian Vidal, that's a heavily tuned BMW M3 F80, which rockets around the track in a new Misha Charoudin YouTube video.

The M3 tackling the Nurburgring is far from stock. It features half a roll cage, which the owner paired with Recaro seats, shoulder harnesses, and a racing steering wheel, which replaced the M4 GT4 one previously in the vehicle.

Powering the M3 is a heavily modified twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. It features larger turbos, bigger radiators, and other upgrades, cranking the engine's output up to 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). That's quite a bit more than the stock 431 hp (321 kW), and a sizable increase over the 500-hp (372-kW) M4 GTS F82 the engine also powered.

The tuned BMW sedan sports an aggressive body kit with added aerodynamic bits. The front fascia features aggressive canards, while a new rear diffuser and bumper corral the quad exhaust pipes. A massive wing sits on the trunk while the car's lowered Moton suspension tucks the tires underneath the bulging fender flares. The dual-tone yellow-and-black livery and numerous brand stickers also draw one's attention.

The car is allegedly lapping the Nurburgring at around the 7-minute mark, which is quick. It's not a direct comparison, but the M4 GTS F82 circled the track in 7 minutes and 28 seconds, and that was with a lot less power than the tuned, stripped-out M3 in the video above. The car's owner is hoping to one day achieve a sub-7-minute time, which seems possible. However, it doesn't appear the M3 hit it on this run.

The video shows the sedan blasting around the track. The driver pushed it so hard that the car went airborne at 124 miles per hour (200 kilometers per hour) over a small crest. This wasn't a parade lap, with the M3 passing every car it came across.

The Nurburgring race track draws a variety of enthusiasts to Germany. The track has been a battleground for more than just race cars, as automakers have used it as a performance benchmark in the past, and it'll likely remain one.