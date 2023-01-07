Listen to this article

At this point, it should have already been established that the Kia EV6 GT is a quick and fast car. That's most especially notable considering its price tag.

We've seen the EV6 GT hit (and went beyond) its top speed on the unrestricted sections of the Autobahn before. We've even seen the electric hatchback drag race a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (and lose only by a full second). But how does it perform when lapping the dreaded Nurburgring in Germany?

To answer that, YouTuber L'argus recently put out an onboard video of a hot lap using the EV6 GT. We embedded the video atop this page for you to enjoy.

The Kia EV6 GT was over 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) for the most part of the hot lap. However, there were several instances of flat-out sprints, which saw the humble hatchback employ its instantaneous torque and reach 140 mph (225 km/h).

Of note, the EV6 GT makes a total output of 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) of torque from an ensemble of two electric motors. It's competitive enough in the realm of sporty EVs, finishing third in a battle against the Tesla Model 3, Model X, Audi E-Tron GT, and BMW iX.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this Nurburgring hot lap with the Kia EV6 GT was how silent it was throughout the run. The only noises you could hear were the tire screeches, the sonorous in-cabin ambiance, and the sci-fi-esque sound produced when the EV was accelerating hard. It was almost as if the car was ready for take-off.

The question now is how quick was that Nurburgring hot lap? Was it quicker than a Tesla Model 3 Performance? We can't know for sure and admittedly, it wasn't a perfect one. However, the driver was skilled enough to bring out the fun in a Kia. That's mighty impressive if you ask us.