The Porsche 911 GT3 RS completed the 12.92-mile (20.8-kilometer) configuration of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes 49.328 seconds. Jörg Bergmeister was behind the wheel. This wasn't quick enough to beat the production-car record of 6:43:00 that a 911 GT2 RS with Manthey Racing components set in June 2021.

While not a record-setting time, the GT3 RS proved to be a bit over 10 seconds quicker around the 'Ring than the standard 911 GT3. That model lapped the circuit in 6:59.927 in February 2021.

"Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time," said Andreas Preuninger, Porsche's director of GT cars, in the announcement.

Like previous iterations, the latest 911 GT3 RS is at home on the track but is still road-legal. Power comes from a 4.0-liter flat-six engine making 518 horsepower (386 kilowatts) at 8,500 rpm and 343 pound-feet (465 Newton-meters) at 6,300 rpm. The powerplant revs to 9,000 rpm. The only gearbox choice is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The new GT3 RS gets to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 184 mph (296 kph).

Beyond just the engine power, Porsche sheds weight by using carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic for the areas like the doors, front fenders, and seats. The optional Weissach package adds even more CFRP components.

With visually prominent elements like the big wing and vented fenders, the body produces 901 pounds (409 kilograms) of downforce at 124 mph (200 kph). At 177 mph (285 kph), there are 1,895 pounds (860 kilograms) of downforce.

In Europe, the Clubsport package is a no-cost option for folks who intend to spend lots of time on the track. It includes a steel roll bar, a six-point harness, and a fire extinguisher. This pack isn't available in the United States.

Deliveries in the US begin in spring 2023 for a base price of $225,250 after the $1,450 destination fee. There are plenty of options to add like the $33,520 Weissach Package.

