With the advancement in technology, even dirt-loving SUVs are now more convenient to play around with on off-road courses. Case in point: the new Land Rover Range Rover. This begs the question of whether the improvements necessarily make these SUVs better off-road.

But can the venerable Toyota Land Cruiser beat the tech-riddled RR in an off-road battle? To answer that, Carwow pits the two in a pre-made course, with a series of challenges to test metrics relative to off-roading. Of note, the Land Cruiser here is the old-generation model, which initially came out in 2007.

First, let's talk about numbers. There are a lot of engine options for the Land Cruiser J200 but the one used in this duel is said to be powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 diesel that packs 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. It's equipped with features beneficial for off-roading, like a center-locking differential and low-range gearbox.

Meanwhile, the new Land Rover Range Rover makes use of a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 gasoline engine that puts out up to 530 hp (395 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of pull. It's lighter than the Land Cruiser and of course, equipped with off-roading features that are too many to mention here.

These two hulking machines face six off-road challenges in Carwow's test, which started with an uphill drag race. There was also a downhill matchup that aimed to showcase the vehicles' descent control, while a maneuverability course tested their turning radius. Meanwhile, a course called "axle twister" checked the SUVs' suspension travel, chassis articulation, ground clearance, and approach/departure angles, while a side slope test showed how they fare when at an angle. A steep uphill climb concluded the series of tests.

Which one's better on these six challenges? The video atop this page had a clear winner, but do let us know what you think in the comments section below.