Listen to this article

With the advancement in technology, even dirt-loving SUVs are now more convenient to play around with on off-road courses. Case in point: the new Land Rover Range Rover. This begs the question of whether the improvements necessarily make these SUVs better off-road.

But can the venerable Toyota Land Cruiser beat the tech-riddled RR in an off-road battle? To answer that, Carwow pits the two in a pre-made course, with a series of challenges to test metrics relative to off-roading. Of note, the Land Cruiser here is the old-generation model, which initially came out in 2007.

Gallery: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Review

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Exterior Review
26 Photos
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Exterior Review 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Exterior Review 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Exterior Review 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Exterior Review 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Exterior Review 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Exterior Review 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Exterior Review

First, let's talk about numbers. There are a lot of engine options for the Land Cruiser J200 but the one used in this duel is said to be powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 diesel that packs 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. It's equipped with features beneficial for off-roading, like a center-locking differential and low-range gearbox.

Meanwhile, the new Land Rover Range Rover makes use of a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 gasoline engine that puts out up to 530 hp (395 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of pull. It's lighter than the Land Cruiser and of course, equipped with off-roading features that are too many to mention here.

There's A New Land Cruiser J300 But It's Hard To Get One:

toyota land cruiser crash test Watch 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Crash Its Way To Top Safety Score
toyota land cruiser long wait 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Waiting Time Extends To Four Years: Report

These two hulking machines face six off-road challenges in Carwow's test, which started with an uphill drag race. There was also a downhill matchup that aimed to showcase the vehicles' descent control, while a maneuverability course tested their turning radius. Meanwhile, a course called "axle twister" checked the SUVs' suspension travel, chassis articulation, ground clearance, and approach/departure angles, while a side slope test showed how they fare when at an angle. A steep uphill climb concluded the series of tests.

Which one's better on these six challenges? The video atop this page had a clear winner, but do let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Carwow via YouTube

Jacob Oliva
By: Jacob Oliva
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com