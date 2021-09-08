Buyers are in love with the new Toyota Land Cruiser, and the model is so popular that the automaker might take four years to fulfill the current demand for some trim levels, according to Cars Guide. The chip shortage is only making the situation worse.

Toyota amassed 20,000 orders for the Land Cruiser since starting to accept them on August 2. Around 90 percent of buyers in Japan are selecting ZX and GR Sport trims, and these are the grades taking the longest to deliver, according to Cars Guide.

Making matters worse, Toyota is not building the Land Cruiser for part of August and most of September because of the lack of parts. This is affecting the model's availability worldwide, not just in Japan. For example, Australia is only getting demonstrator vehicles for dealers, and units for sale to customers aren't going there until later.

This isn't the first report of Land Cruiser tallying lots of orders. In August, Toyota reported that demand was already high enough to fulfill the first 12 months of production. Even at that time, anyone buying the new Land Cruiser was going to wait at least a year to get the vehicle.

The Land Cruiser won't be coming to the United States, but America will get the more luxury-oriented Lexus LX that will ride on the same platform. A report suggested the chip shortage was also affecting this model, and the automaker was allegedly delaying its launch until 2022.

The new Lexus LX will allegedly be available in a 750h grade that will use a hybrid-assisted twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 making 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 642 pound-feet (871 Newton-meters) of torque. The base model will reportedly be the LX 600 using a non-hybrid version of the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 with 409 hp (305 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm).