The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser aced the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash testing by scoring a maximum five-star rating. The video above shows the new SUV going through all of the organization's safety evaluations.

The Land Cruiser received an 89 percent score for adult occupant protection and 88 percent for keeping children safe. It achieved an 81 percent rating for protecting pedestrians and cyclists, and the vehicle's overall safety systems attained a 77 percent valuation.

In Australia and New Zealand, the Land Cruiser comes standard with a full suite of airbags, including ones on the side to protect the head and chest. The safety suite includes autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Unfortunately, North America is not getting the new 300 Series Land Cruiser, but the latest generation of the Lexus LX is coming to this market. It shares a whole lot with the Toyota counterpart, so expect similarly impressive crash-test results.

Pricing for the new LX isn't available for the US yet, but the information should come soon because sales begin in the first quarter of 2022. As a luxury-focused model, it might have even more safety tech than the Toyota.

Power for the LX 600 comes from a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 that makes 409 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 pound-feet) of torque. It runs through a 10-speed automatic.

Inside, the LX packs a dual touchscreen infotainment system. The upper one measures 12.3 inches and handles showing the navigation, audio controls, and Multi-Terrain Monitor. The lower display is 7.0 inches for handling the HVAC and Multi-Terrain Select details.

There's an available Ultra Luxury that adds overhead ceiling vents, reading lights, and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual screens. Also, the F Sport trim is for folks who want to go off-road with tech like a Torsen limited-slip differential for the rear axle and revised suspension tuning.