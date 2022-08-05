Listen to this article

Verdict 9.3 / 10

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQ

The Land Rover Range Rover hasn't changed much in 50 years. It's like the Porsche 911 of SUVs – every generation gets better, faster, and more technological, but on the surface, this is still the same old Rover you know and love.

The 2022 Range Rover follows in the footsteps of its predecessor in that respect. The same basic formula applies: an identifiable silhouette, a familiar interior, and yes, even a V8. But more than the fourth-generation model, this one takes these hallmarks to the next level.

A vehicle's ratings are relative only to its own segment and not the new-vehicle market as a whole. For more on how Motor1.com rates cars, click here.

Quick Stats 2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition SWB Engine: Twin-Turbo 4.4-Liter V8 Output: 523 Horsepower / 553 Pound-Feet Drive Type: All-Wheel Drive Efficiency: 16 City / 21 Highway / 18 Combined As-Tested Price: $175,825

Gallery: 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Review

26 Photos

Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Exterior Color: Sunset Gold Satin

Interior Color: Perlino White

Wheel Size: 23 Inches

Range Rover designers merely tweaked the SUV’s iconic silhouette for its fifth generation. But they added meaningful details in places where it matters most. The headlights sport new LEDs at their base, the front bumper is cleaner, and the traditional taillights are gone in place of a rectangular strip of black glass that hides LEDs underneath. Even the side profile sheds the once fussy accents for a single U-shaped motif just below the front mirror.

This is a First Edition model, which gains the gorgeous Sunset Gold Satin finish (a cool $7,450 option). And this tester adds gloss $900 23-inch wheels to the mix and a $1,000 Shadowline Exterior pack, which toughens up the styling with black upper and lower grilles, mirror caps, and more.

The interior is wonderfully lavish, with lush semi-aniline leather nearly everywhere you can put your hands – in this case, a lovely Perlino white finish as part of the standard SV Bespoke extended leather upgrade. Layers of hefty aluminum accent the steering wheel and dash, and even the shifter is a weighty aluminum handle that feels exceptional in your palm. A wonderful wood finish coats the center console, but if you really want to get extravagant, there's still room to grow. The SV model offers a wood mosaic and white ceramic controls.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Land Rover Range Rover shop now

Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 10/10

Seating Capacity: 5

Seating Configuration: 2 / 3

Cargo Capacity: 43.1 / 92.9 Cubic Feet

The 2022 Range Rover's standard air suspension finds a perfect middle ground between too floaty and too firm. If Goldilocks were a car reviewer, she'd agree that the ride is just right. In Comfort mode, the large SUV is exceptionally plush. But even in the most aggressive Sport mode, the dampers don't firm up enough to make the ride uncomfortable, either. Compared to something like a BMW X7, the Range Rover's ride in either setting.

The only slight detriment to the Rover's otherwise exceptional ride quality is the 23-inch wheel option equipped on this car, which yields a tiny bit of bumpiness. But we would assume the 21- and 22-inch wheels cut down on road harshness and tire roar somewhat.

For the first time ever in the Range Rover repertoire, the company now offers a third-row option on the LWB. The SWB tested here is only available in a two-row layout, though. However, the Executive Class rear seating (standard on the First Edition) makes the most of those two rows, with an electrically deployable rear center armrest and a lounge-style right rear seat with an ottoman. On top of that, the iconic split tailgate remains, and it’s full power up and down with the click of the key fob.

Interior Dimensions Headroom, Front/Rear: Legroom, Front/Rear: Cargo Volume: Land Rover Range Rover SWB 39.3 / 39.2 Inches 39.9 / 40.4 Inches 40.7 / 83.5 Cubic Feet BMW X7 41.9 / 39.9 Inches 39.8 / 37.6 Inches 12.8 / 48.6 / 90.4 Cubic Feet Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 39.4 / 40.2 Inches 40.3 / 41.9 Inches 17.4 / 42.7 / 84.7 Cubic Feet

Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Center Display: 13.1-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 13.7 Inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto: Yes / Yes

Beyond merely looking beautiful, the Range Rover's new 13.1-inch curved touchscreen display does everything you want it to – and well. With a refreshed Pivi Pro infotainment system onboard, the home screen is clutter free with every option arranged neatly within a vertical box. The graphics are crisp, touch responsiveness is smartphone-quick, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board.

A new 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster adorns the dash, but rather than the typical tablet-style rectangular interface that's all too common, this one has a unique shape. The six-sided screen hangs down from the dash like a stalactite, and it comes with extensive customization options. You can do the full minimalist route with a digital speedometer and fuel gauge only or go all-out and view navigation and off-road functions from the display.

Passengers in the second row have access to two crystal clear 11.4-inch rear seat entertainment systems with screen mirroring and HDMI inputs. You can stream your favorite shows and/or plug in a gaming console for long-distance trips.

Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Engine: Twin-Turbo 4.4-Liter V8

Output: 523 Horsepower / 553 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Eight-Speed Automatic

Without the word “Sport” in its name, this new Range Rover is only so… sporty. One of the highlights, though, is the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. Borrowed from the BMW X7 and delivering the same 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet, the new Rover races off the line with a buttery elegance. Power delivery here is smooth and refined, maybe even slightly better than in the X7, and helps the Range Rover hit 60 miles per hour in a solid 5.5 seconds.

A ZF eight-speed automatic is the standard transmission across the board, and it's inoffensive at best. The steering is very light and easy to manage, which makes the large SUV nice to maneuver at low speeds. Both of these settings are perfectly fine for a non-performance luxury SUV.

But toggle the Terrain Response knob to switch between drive modes and you can firm up the air suspension, tighten the steering, and sharpen the throttle. In Dynamic mode, the throttle is more responsive, the steering is heavier and more responsive, and the adaptive air suspension transforms the Range Rover from cushy and comfortable to certifiably nimble – or, as nimble as a 5,840-pound vehicle can be.

Safety ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

IIHS Rating: Not Rated

An entire suite of active safety gear comes standard on the 2022 Range Rover, and it includes things like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-centering, and high-beam assist. On the highway, all of those features worked seamlessly to keep the Rover centered in the lane. On top of that, the combo of front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree overhead camera makes backing this big vehicle into parking spots a cinch.

Fuel Economy ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

City: 16 MPG

Highway: 21 MPG

Combined: 18 MPG

Efficiency City: Highway: Combined: Land Rover Range Rover V8 16 MPG 21 MPG 18 MPG BMW X7 M60i 15 MPG 21 MPG 17 MPG Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 16 MPG 21 MPG 18 MPG

Pricing ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 2/10

Base Price: $104,500 + $1,475 Destination

Trim Base Price: $164,475

As-Tested Price: $175,825

Look, Range Rovers are pricey; the 2022 model starts at $105,975 with the $1,475 destination fee included. That puts it above the BMW X7 M60i ($104,095) and the Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 ($102,300).

The Range Rover tested here is a First Edition SWB, which is based on the $159,075 Autobiography. The one-year run starts at $164,475 and offers a few trim exclusive elements like the Sunset Gold satin finish ($7,450), door sills with the “First Edition" moniker, and the executive rear seats. Even fully optioned, you won’t find a BMW or Mercedes alternative quite like it. On the flip side, the Autobiography matches the poshness of the First Edition but is available with more paint, upholstery, and trim options. Unless you really need the First Edition's exclusivity, the Autobiography is the better buy.

This particular car also has the $1,000 Shadow exterior pack equipped and the $900 23-inch gloss black wheels to go with it (there is a no-cost 23-inch option, too), which means you’ll be staring down the barrel at an as-tested price of $175,825. And yes, the price can go higher too.

Pricing Trim Base Price Comparably Equipped Price Land Rover Range Rover First Edition $164,475 + $1,475 Destination $175,825 BMW X7 M60i $104,095 $120,975 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 $102,300 $129,645

That said, every new Range Rover comes with a laundry list of standard equipment. So while the First Edition is a much pricier proposition than some of the competition – even without the fancy paint – the base Rover and other lower trim levels offer a solid bang for your buck. No matter which one you choose, you’ll be happy with the evolution of this icon.

Range Rover Competitor Reviews: