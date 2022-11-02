Listen to this article

As the title implies, Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend is an upcoming biopic about the famous Italian industrialist and the founding of his supercar company. The trailer for the movie is now available (above). The film releases on November 18, meaning there's a very brief wait to see how the film tells this famous automotive tale.

The movie stars Frank Grillo as Ferruccio Lamborghini. Judging by the trailer, the film offers a glimpse of his early life and finding success in producing farming equipment, like tractors. This made Lamborghini lots of money, and he used some of it to buy the sports cars of the era.

Gabriel Byrne portrays Enzo Ferrari. A snippet of the trailer shows Lamborghini meeting Ferrari and suggesting a partnership between their companies. Enzo shoots back: "Go back to your tractors."

The real-life story is allegedly a bit different. According to biographies, Lamborghini reportedly complained about one of his Ferraris to Enzo, who responded with the tractor remark.

Regardless of how the argument happened, Lamborghini responded by bringing his own grand touring car to the market. The trailer shows off the unveiling of the 350 GT at the Geneva Motor Show.

An especially odd portion of the trailer shows Lamborghini in a blue Countach racing Enzo in a red Ferrari Mondial. It's hard to believe anything like this happened in real life. By the time Ferrari launched the Mondial in 1980, Enzo was in the 80s. He died in 1988 at age 90.

Plus, the Mondial has a V8 engine, versus the V12 in the Countach. These weren't two models that competed against each other. The 512 or later Testarossa would have been a better comparison against the iconic Lamborghini vehicle.

Towards the end of the trailer, Lamborghini sketches the front of the Miura on a napkin. The next shot shows the car on the road.

If Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend doesn't look appealing to you, another Italian automotive biopic is in the works. The movie Ferrari tells Enzo's story and is partially about the 1957 Mille Miglia race. Adam Driver plays the titular character, and Michael Mann directs. Look for the film to premiere in 2023.