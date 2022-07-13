Listen to this article

The tuner Techart has a new upgrade package for the Porsche 911 GTS. The tweaks include more power, an improved suspension, a subtle body kit, and a more performance-oriented interior.

Techart's Techtronic software upgrade pushes the 911 GTS to 553 horsepower (412 kilowatts) and 494 pound-feet (670 Newton-meters), which is an improvement over the stock 473 hp (352 kW) and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque. This lets the vehicle reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker than stock. The top speed is 199 mph (320 kph).

Techart sets up the software upgrade so that the extra power is available when the driver selects Sport or Sport Plus mode. In the normal setting, the output is at the stock level.

The tuner offers adjustable coilovers that lower the 911 GTS by 0.59 inches (15 millimeters) to 1.575 inches (40 millimeters), depending on the setting. Techart also offers a noselift system that lifts the front end by 1.575 inches by pressing a button for clearing obstacles like curbs or speed bumps.

The available Techart Aerokit includes a front splitter, side skirts, roof spoiler, and a modified lower portion of the rear bumper. There's also a carbon fiber hood that weighs 5.51 (2.5 kilograms) less than the stock unit. There are two rear wing options: one design with clear supports and another that retains the stock active spoiler on the tail.

Techart shows this car with its Formula VII center-lock wheels with an asymmetric spoke design. They measure 9 x 20 inches in front and 11.5 x 21 inches at the back. If a customer prefers, there are also designs with a five-lug layout.

Inside, Techart fits a sport steering wheel with a mix of leather, Alcantara, painted surfaces, and carbon fiber trim. It retains the multifunction ability and shift paddles from the stock vehicle.

The company also offers an FIA-regulation roll bar and a six-point racing harness. If a customer wants, Techart can re-upholster the cabin in Alcantara, leather, or fabrics.