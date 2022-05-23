Listen to this article

The fuel economy for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is out, and buyers should be prepared for an expensive trip to the gas station whenever refueling the tank, given current fuel prices. The SUV gets 15 miles per gallon city, 17 mpg highway, and 15 mpg combined.

For comparison, the most fuel-efficient version of the Bronco currently on the EPA's fuel economy website is the four-wheel-drive 2.3-liter turbocharged model with either the six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic. It gets 20 mpg city, 21 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is among the Bronco Raptor's main competitors because they're both off-road-focused performance SUVs. The EPA rates it at 13 mpg city, 17 mpg highway, and 14 mpg combined.

Ford recommends filling the Bronco Raptor with regular unleaded fuel, and the vehicle has a 21.2-gallon gas tank. AAA reports the average price of regular gas in the United States as $4.59 for May 23, 2022. So assuming you're filling the brawny SUV's tank from empty, it's going to cost on average $97.30.

A thread on the Bronco6G forum shows a window sticker for the Bronco Raptor. Folks there report that production of the model is underway, but there is no indication of deliveries starting yet.

Prices for the Bronco Raptor start at $69,995 (including the $1,495 destination fee). Assuming you tick every option box, the price rises to $82,550. The available upgrades included leather-trimmed vinyl seats, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, B&O stereo, and a lot more.

The Bronco Raptor boasts a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 making over 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), and the power runs through a 10-speed automatic. An upgraded transfer case and higher capacity clutch handle the extra power.

The suspension consists of Fox semi-active dampers with sensors that monitor suspension height and terrain conditions to adjust them. The SUV has 13.0 inches of suspension travel in the front and 14.0 inches at the rear. This setup offers 13.1 inches of ground clearance.