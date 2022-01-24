This morning, Ford finally revealed the 2022 Bronco Raptor, adding a nice halo variant to the top of its new off-roader lineup. Ford branded it a 2022 model, which means we should hopefully see it hit showroom floors later this year, and when it does, it will start at $69,995, which includes the $1,495 destination fee, Ford confirmed to Motor1.com.

Ford didn’t provide any details about options or packages, but we expect Ford’s copious slate of aftermarket parts and accessories to help increase that price. The Bronco Raptor’s starting MSRP does undercut the beefy V8 off-roader from Jeep – the Wrangler Rubicon 392. It starts at just under $76,000 with the destination charge, but there are some differences between them, like what lies under their hoods.

The Bronco Raptor has the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. Ford hasn’t provided specific spec information, but we know the engine makes 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 415 pound-feet (563 Newton-meters) of torque in the Explorer ST. The engine in the Bronco will get a specific tune and an upgraded induction system, which should see those numbers increase. However, it might not eclipse the Wrangler. The Jeep has a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 making 475 hp (354 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque.

The Bronco Raptor has several significant upgrades over the standard model. It has a vastly improved suspension that increases travel by up to 60 and 40 percent front and rear, respectively, over the entry-level model. Its ground clearance grows to 13.1 inches. The Bronco also gets a wider track – 8.6 inches wider to be exact, wider fenders, and a host of visual upgrades that differentiate it from the standard Bronco. No one will confuse the two.

The Ford Bronco Raptor should go on sale later this year with Ford labeling it a 2022 model, but the rolling out of new vehicles hasn’t been easy for Ford or many automakers that are still suffering supply chain shortages. We should learn the Bronco Raptor’s engine specs later this year when we hopefully get an idea of the available packages and accessories Ford will offer.