The Ford Bronco hasn’t had the best launch possible. Numerous hiccups have paused production, but that hasn’t made it any less popular yet as Ford has added two new trims to the model – the Everglades and the Raptor. Ford has added both to the Bronco configurator, so we priced out the most expensive possible builds you can get.

The Everglades starts at $53,000, excluding the $1,496 destination charge. The priciest upgrades are the optional tube doors at $1,810, though numerous small things like Desert Sand Paint ($295), the slide-out tailgate ($600), and the towing pack ($595) quickly add up. An upgraded navigation system is a $695 option.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades Edition

38 Photos

Removable hoop steps ($600), wheel lock kit ($90), engine block heater ($100), keyless entry keypad ($110), floor mats ($160), and storage bags ($350) make the most expensive Bronco Everglades model cost $59,695, which includes the destination charge.

The Bronco Raptor is far pricier, starting at $68,500. The most expensive version increases that price to $82,550, including the destination charge. That price also includes the $595 Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat exterior paint and the $1,995 17-inch forged wheels. Upgrading to the leather-trimmed vinyl seats adds $2,495, while the Lux Package brings adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, B&O sound system, and more for $2,695.

Other options include an off-road assistance kit ($210), storage bags ($180), a wheel lock kit ($90), an engine block heater ($100), a keyless entry keypad ($110), a Bimini soft canvas top ($390), Code Orange seat belts ($395), an interior carbon-fiber pack ($1,725), and upgraded Raptor graphics ($1,075).

The entry-level Bronco starts at $30,800, with the Everglades and Raptor requiring a hefty premium. However, both offer more capability than the standard model. The Everglades offers improved fording ability – up to 36.4 inches, while Ford designed the Raptor to dominate in the desert. It has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 making more than 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) along with a host of other upgrades.