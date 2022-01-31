Exactly a week ago, the Ford Bronco Raptor made its debut as the first Bronco-branded SUV in the company’s lineup. It’s going directly against the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 in the hardcore off-road segment, though it is more affordable and less powerful. One thing in which the two models are identical is the number of doors available for the range-topping version.

It turns out the Bronco Raptor won’t receive a two-door variant and this was confirmed by the team that designed and engineered the SUV to MuscleCarsAndTrucks. In fact, a two-door Bronco Raptor was never on the agenda right from the beginning of the development work. The situation is similar with the Wrangler Rubicon 392, which is available only in a four-door configuration. As a side note, the Bronco Raptor starts at $69,995, while the Wrangler Rubicon 392 will set you back at least $75,095.

But why is there no two-door Bronco Raptor? Unfortunately, the report doesn’t shine more light on the question. If you allow us to give our two cents, it probably has something to do with the fact the four-door model is already impressively capable with all the suspension and powertrain upgrades and a version with a shorter wheelbase won’t bring any substantial improvements. One thing we know for sure, however, is that Ford has no plans to bring a two-door Bronco Raptor to the market at all.

MuscleCarsAndTrucks also points out that the Bronco Raptor already has a shorter wheelbase than the F-150 Raptor and this puts it in a league of its own. Plus, its impressive minimal ground clearance of 13.1 inches is 2.8 inches more than the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. Add to that 37-inch tires and a powerful 400+ horsepower (298+ kilowatt) 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and you have a pretty capable off-road mix.