While we're patiently waiting for BMW to finally let loose of its much-hyped M2 (G87), the lesser members of the 2 Series Coupe family are getting an update. At the bottom of the food chain, the 218i is coming to Europe for those willing to settle with just 154 horsepower (115 kilowatts) and 250 Newton-meters (184 pound-feet) of torque. As with all the other compact coupes, the entry-level 2er comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The BMW 218i won't be taking down Nürburgring records anytime soon since it needs 8.7 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. The base 2 Series Coupe is part of an extensive summer update, which also includes standard shift paddles on all four-cylinder versions to mirror the beefier six-cylinder M240i xDrive. Speaking of which, the M Performance model is receiving an update of its own.

It's been a long time coming and now it's finally here – the M240i is getting a cheaper version on the Old Continent that does away with the xDrive. Already showing up in the BMW Deutschland configurator, the rear-wheel-drive M240i costs €56,000, thus bringing the asking price down by €2,000. With no power going to the front axle, the sporty compact coupe needs an extra 0.4 seconds to complete the sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h). Consequently, the job is now done in 4.7 seconds.

BMW mentions all 2 Series Coupe produced from July will transition to the iDrive 8 with its curved glass housing a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster joined by a 14.9-inch infotainment. The 2 Series Active Tourer minivan already has it, and so will the M2. As for the 2 Series Gran Coupe, there's no word yet about the Mercedes CLA rival getting it anytime soon.

As a final note, BMW is adding an Innovation Package and a Comfort Package to the 2 Series Coupe in Europe. Later this year, the new RWD-only M2 will arrive as the crown jewel of the lineup and the only version to offer a manual transmission.