A Ferrari 812 Competizione has been spotted in London, courtesy of YouTuber The TFJJ, who was there when the car is being delivered in an enclosed carrier. According to the YouTuber, this is the first customer car that drove in the capital of the UK.

As you can see in the video embedded above, the V12-powered supercar comes with the launch color (Canna Di Fucile with a Giallo Fly stripe) of the 812 Competizione when it was launched last year together with its targa counterpart, the Ferrari 812 Competizione A.

Gallery: Ferrari 812 Competizione

The YouTuber also got a look at the cabin. It comes with almost all the launch vehicle has except that the steering wheel is positioned on the right side. Even better, you can hear the V12 come alive in a cold start, boasting a heavenly sound processed from all 12 cylinders.

As an 812, the 812 Competizione is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that makes 830 horsepower (610 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. It's more powerful than the 812 Superfast by 30 hp, though torque has been dialed down by 19 lb-ft (26 Nm).

With these numbers, the 812 Competizione can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.85 seconds and to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 7.5 seconds. It has a maximum speed of over 211 mph (340 km/h).

The 812 Competizione isn't the last V12-powered Ferrari. The Italian marque introduced the Daytona SP3 in November 2021, the latest member of the Icona lineup. It's touted to be Ferrari’s most aerodynamically efficient model ever built, which reinterprets classic Ferrari designs for the modern era.

Speaking of "era," Ferrari is entering a new era by introducing its first SUV, the Purosangue. It will debut later this year, with the first official teaser coming out last month.