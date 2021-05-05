The 812 Superfast and GTS are dead, long live the 812 Competizione and Competizione A. After providing a sneak preview of its front-engined V12 supercar last month, Ferrari is now introducing the high-performance coupe together with its targa counterpart. The dynamic duo boasts the most powerful internal combustion engine of any road car from the Prancing Horse.

At the heart of the hardcore 812 models is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 pushing out 830 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. It's an increase of 30 hp over the Superfast while torque has gone down by 19 lb-ft (26 Nm). The full horsepower kicks in at 9,250 rpm, but you can rev the twelve-cylinder engine up to 9,500 rpm, thus making it the highest-revving Ferrari road car ever.

Equipped with optional features to lower weight as much as possible, the 812 Competizione tips the scales at 1,487 kilograms (3,278 pounds) before you start adding fluids. With so much power having to carry so little weight (for a V12 car), the coupe hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.85 seconds and completes the 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) run in 7.5 seconds. Flat out, it’ll do in excess of 211 mph (340 km/h).

The top speed hasn't changed compared to the 812 Superfast while the sprint to 62 mph is virtually the same (the previous model needed 2.9 seconds), but the real benefit is in the run to 124 mph. It's now done 0.4 seconds quicker after improving the weight-to-power ratio from 1.9 kg / hp to 1.79 kg / hp.

Performance numbers for the 812 GTS-replacing Competizione A will follow in due course, and you can imagine it will be slightly slower than the coupe due to its extra weight. Ferrari is minimizing the weight penalty by installing a targa top made completely out of carbon fiber. When not in use, the roof is neatly stored in a storage compartment featuring an identical shape as the targa panel itself.

Aside from the obvious roof differences between the two models, the 812 Competizione A also has slightly lower flying buttresses compared to the coupe. Once the roof is up, Ferrari says the targa top creates a "sense of aesthetic continuity with the roll bars." Sticking with the coupe means you'll be getting a body-colored aluminum panel with carbon fiber elements at the back where it replaces the standard Superfast's elongated glass.

Then there's the gearbox, a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic that has been recalibrated for the new application to reduce shift times by five percent. The gear ratios have been carried over from the regular Superfast, but Ferrari claims they're now sportier after tweaking the iconic V12 to boast a maximum engine speed of 9,500 rpm.

The latest evolution of Ferrari's four-wheel steering has been implemented in the new Competizione models for added agility, along with aero upgrades derived from Formula 1 cars used during the 2010s. The latter was possible after switching from the Superfast’s quad circular exhausts to a pair of angular tips to enable an interaction between the exhaust gases and the enlarged diffuser to boost downforce.

Ferrari isn't revealing any pricing details for the time being and we'll also have to wait to learn about how many coupes and convertibles will be built, but expect an extremely high price and low production numbers. Don't be too surprised if both the 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A have long been sold out.