It's literally been years in the making, but now we have our first official glimpse of Ferrari's new SUV. Sharing a shadowed image on its social media channels, we're treated to a head-on view of the Purosangue that reveals a smiling face, a menacing stance, and two prancing horses in plain view.

Obviously, this is just a teaser photo from Ferrari. There's more shadow than light in this view of the controversial SUV, and that's after we bumped the light level a little bit. Ferrari's posts on social media were largely dark with a few highlights.

Out of curiosity, we went ahead and cranked light levels to the max, and to our surprise, there's actually a full SUV hidden in the darkness. It's not the prettiest image, and many details are still obscured. But here's a taste of how the Ferrari Purosangue will look should it appear in your rearview mirror while rolling through Monaco.

We first heard of the Purosangue way back in 2018, when Ferrari mentioned it in a product roadmap for the future. Of course, that was before a global pandemic and a war hammered the auto industry like a wrecking ball, but the Purosangue has endured the trials. Along with the teaser image, Ferrari includes a message on its website to "stand by for a genuine game-changer. All will be revealed later this year."

To Ferrari's credit, the Purosangue has been kept under wraps quite effectively. We mean that figuratively and literally, as most of our spy photo sightings have been test mules wearing janky bodywork from the Maserati Levante. This led some to believe the Purosangue might be a rebadged Maserati, but it will ride on Ferrari's new front-mid-engine architecture. V12 power is expected, along with a hybrid V6 version similar to the arrangement found in the 296 GTB.

Only recently have we begun seeing actual Purosangue prototypes testing in public, heavily wrapped in camouflage. With Ferrari now offering a surprisingly revealing teaser, one can assume those camo covers will come off sooner rather than later. In any case, the first Ferrari SUV arrives this year.