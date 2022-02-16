A quokka is a cute, tiny marsupial that lives in Australia, and this charming creature is also the namesake for an adorable, little camper van from Japan. It looks like Daihatsu Hijet on the outside, but the interior is what makes it special.

Opening the Quokka's side door reveals wood covering on the floor, roof, and walls. The builder, Mishima Daihatsu, uses the Japanese cedar wood Hinoki for all of the panels. But, that's not all because the company also incorporates all sorts of initially hidden features into the compact space.

Gallery: Daihatsu Hijet Quokka Motorhome

14 Photos

The Quokka's cabin has four removable boxes that incorporate into the floor. The owner can decide what to do with him, including taking them out of the vehicle as seating for a picnic, like in the maker's pictures. There's also a table to deploy that nestles into the floor when not in use.

At night, owners can use the flat floor as a bed, and it measures 72.05 inches (1,830 millimeters) by 50.79 inches (1,230 millimeters). This is a bit smaller than a full-size mattress.

The Quokka comes standard with a 100-amp battery for supplying electricity to the rear section. There is a DC outlet and USB connections. The vehicle even comes with a forced flue paraffin heater.

Mishima Daihatsu offers lots of additional options, including some surprising amenities. For example, it's possible to get a microwave and a 0.565-cubic-foot (16-liter) refrigerator that both incorporate into the floor. Extra insulation, a higher-capacity battery, a solar panel, and much more are available, too.

The embedded Facebook post above is from the recent Japan Camper Car Show, and the images provide a better look at the Quokka's adaptable layout with lots of hidden storage spots.

Prices for the Quokka start at 2,579,500 yen after taxes ($22,351 at current exchange rates) for a model with two-wheel drive and a five-speed manual. The most expensive trim level begins at 2,898,500 yen ($25,113).