The coronavirus pandemic shuttered many in-person events over the last year, including auto shows, which were already struggling to attract automakers and attendees. However, with vaccinations rolling out across the country, some semblance of normalcy is right around the corner, and helping to usher that in is the Chicago Auto Show. It’s set to return this July with a new format after the show’s cancellation earlier this year.

The show typically runs in February, though the pandemic forced organizers to postpone it. Instead, it will run from July 15 to July 19, which is far shorter than what the show typically runs. In 2020, just before the coronavirus turned into a global pandemic, the public show ran from February 8 through February 17. The show will also have a new format, featuring exhibits both inside and outside for the first time at McCormick Place, where the show has traditionally been held. There’ll be test tracks and technology demonstrations.

Organizers plan to use electronic ticketing and timed entrance windows to help regulate attendance and crowd capacity at the event. It’s unclear which automakers will be in attendance, but it won’t be the only auto event companies will have to plan for this year. The Detroit Auto Show is canceled again, but in its place will be the Motor Bella that will take place in Pontiac, Michigan, which will happen entirely outdoors. The public show days for that run from September 23 to September 26.

Happening later this year should be the Los Angeles Auto Show, pandemic pending, of course. It will also have a shorter format, running just two days – November 17 and 18. However, not every auto show is happening. Last month, Tokyo Auto Show organizers announced this year’s show would be canceled, which could return in 2022. The only auto show to happen recently was Auto Shanghai 2021, where automakers were eager to reveal new models and concepts.