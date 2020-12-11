Taxa Outdoors has updated and expanded its lineup of 2021 camping trailers by adding even more versatility. The company has announced it’ll launch two new overlanding campers – its Mantis and TigerMoth offerings – while updating its existing Cricket Overland model for the new model year. The three receive a trio of upgrades – a new hitch, new wheels, and an upgraded suspension.

The Lock ‘n Roll hitch adds three-axis movement and 360 degrees of rotation. Taxa pairs it with a Timbren axle-less suspension with a four-inch suspension lift, eliminating the limitations of the thru-axle design. Rubber springs and urethane bushings help give the trailer a quiet ride. The last upgrade is the alloy wheels wrapped in Cooper Discover AT3LT on-off-road all-terrains tires. Taxa says that the tires can handle dirt, gravel, mud, light snow, and “the urban jungle.”

Gallery: 2021 Taxa Mantis And Cricket Overland Campers

7 Photos

The Mantis is the company’s best-selling camper trailer, and the new Overland variant should only increase its appeal. It offers Taxa’s most spacious living quarters, capable of sleeping four comfortably or more with a hammock and some creative thinking. Standard features include a two-burner stove, a separate sink, redesigned kitchen cabinetry, and additional storage. The TigerMoth Overland is an all-new offering for 2021, giving the lightest Taxa camper available a total of four windows, a pull-out camp kitchen, a two-burner stove, THULE adjustable roof load bars, and other upgrades.

The Cricket Overland was already available, but 2021 sees the rugged trailer receive some new features, such as a new rear driver-side window and additional storage. It sports the same overlanding upgrades as the two campers, paired with a NASA-inspired design. The updated Cricket is priced in the middle of the other two Overland models, starting at $38,950. That’s more expansive than the $24,950 TigerMoth, though significantly cheaper than the $49,950 Mantis Overland. Happy camping.