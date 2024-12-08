This Massive 6x6 RV Is as Big as an Entire Campsite
It rides on a military chassis, has two refrigerators, and it's available for sale.
If building a motorhome on a military-spec M1089 A1 6x6 chassis sounds excessive, that's because it is. This new offering from Nevada-based Hunter RMV, called the Sherpa XLE, is nearing the limits of what's possible for a recreational vehicle.
Sitting atop that chassis is a 22-foot "habitat box" made from composite panels. A full 18 feet is dedicated to living quarters, with the rearmost section serving as a garage. This particular Sherpa XLE has a motorcycle lift and dedicated storage for two bicycles, ideal for exploring small spaces. Alternatively, you can kick back for some downtime on the queen-sized bed or the leather dinette area, grabbing snacks from one of two refrigerators. The kitchen is equipped with an induction stove, microwave, an air fryer, or you can do some grilling with the external barbeque setup.
When you're done eating, you can also grab a shower outside. There's a second shower inside, nestled in the back by the washer and dryer. The Sherpa carries 120 gallons of fresh water, runs a Victron Energy system with 800 a/h batteries, and the roof has 1,000 watts of solar panels for off-grid charging. Nobody said exploring remote parts of the world couldn't be luxurious.
Finding those hard-to-reach areas is made easier by the big 6x6 chassis. It has a four-point articulating subframe for better stability. The seven-speed Allison automatic transmission has custom gearing for higher on-road speeds, and there's a crawler gear for sketchy terrain. Power comes from a Caterpillar 3126B inline-six turbo diesel, making 330 horsepower and 860 pound-feet of torque. On-board equipment includes an overlanding GPS system, big LED light bars, a recovery winch, and all kinds of external storage for equipment. Fully fueled, this 28,900-pound RV can go 800 miles.
Pricing for the Sherpa XLE isn't mentioned. Each RV is built-to-order, taking approximately six to nine months per the company's website. A similar 6x6 using an Acela Monterra chassis recently sold for $480,000, so it's safe to assume this one will fall into that range.
Gallery: Hunter RMV Sherpa XLE
Source: Hunter RMV
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