This Loki Coach costs $2.5 million.

It has two bathrooms and accommodations for four people to sleep.

Solar panels on the roof and the RV's engine provide enough power for a Level 2 EV charger.

It's been a minute since we checked out a proper luxury motorhome. This isn't some RV with shiny hardware and wood trim, either. Prevost is known for having some of the most luxurious rigs on the market, and this Loki Coach doesn't disappoint ... so long as you can afford the $2.5-million price tag.

What does a multi-million-dollar motorhome look like? We get a tour from Erik Van Conover on YouTube, who spent time with the RV at this year's Canadian Grand Prix. For starters, the front seats alone are $20,000 each. Push a button on one of ten tablets mounted through the interior and a 65-inch TV drops down from the roof. Another button will raise a 50-inch TV in the master bedroom. And while you're relaxing outside, a 55-inch screen slides out from one of many exterior compartments. If you can't see the racing action live, there's no excuse for missing it on TV.

The living area stretches out with help from two slide-outs, making room for multiple sofas, including one that opens to a bed. The kitchen features a powered table that can stow for more space, and you can't possibly survive without a built-in dishwasher. For that matter, there's a stackable washer/dryer in the kitchen area, too. You'll also find the first of two bathrooms here, tucked neatly across from the pantry. As for all the drawers and cabinets, they're equipped with electromagnetic locks that automatically engage when driving.

There's a king-size bed and a second bathroom at the back, complete with a shower large enough for a bench. A door effectively seals this area from the rest of the RV for privacy. That's also accomplished with privacy glass or full-on shades, all power-operated of course.

Speaking of power, this RV needs a lot of it. The roof is covered in solar panels, and it carries enough lithium batteries to power the multiple air conditioning units for days. When more power is needed, the Loki's diesel engine is set up to charge the batteries. That also means there's enough juice to power a Level 2 EV charger. You'll have to flat-tow or drive the car separately though. Between the exterior kitchen, television, cargo areas, electronics, battery banks, and plumbing for the water system, there isn't room for a garage. Bummer.

It's certainly not a bad way to spend a weekend at a race track. But $2.5 million buys a lot of hotel rooms and cool cars. Just sayin'.