Pour one out for EarthCruiser. The Oregon-based company that built a modest range of overlanding vehicles is officially out of business. In a statement posted to EarthCruiser's website, the company's last day of business is Thursday, April 25.

Changes in the market and economic factors are cited in EarthCruiser's announcement as reasons for the closure.

"Our journey over the past years has been extraordinary,” said Lance Gillies, EarthCruiser CIO and founder. "We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and industry partners for their support and trust in our brand. Although this decision marks the end of an era, we are proud of our legacy and impact on the world of travel, automotive innovation, and overlanding. We hope our vehicles, our customers, and their stories will continue to inspire the adventurous spirit in all of us."

Gallery: GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser

5 Photos

EarthCruiser was founded in 2008, and offered a handful of camper conversion builds based on a variety of vehicles. The least expensive choice was the $350,000 Terranova, built on a Ford Super Duty or Ram 3500 one-ton pickup truck platform. For a starting price of $595,000, EarthCruiser had the single-cab FX or dual-cab EXP, utilizing a four-wheel-drive Isuzu platform with V-8 power.

There was also the GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser, which debuted in August 2023. The upfit added a carbon-fiber camper shell with a power-operated roof, creating space to stand up as well as room for a full-size bed. It added a small kitchen and shower to the off-road EV, powered by a 605-watt solar system and a 6-kilowatt-hour battery. With sizable tanks for fresh and gray water, EarthCruiser said it was capable of off-grid living for seven days.

Deliveries for the GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser were to begin this summer, but that's obviously not happening. In an email to Motor1, an EarthCruiser representative confirmed that just the single demonstration model was built and has already been sold. No customer models were made, but the company is open to selling the design as part of the asset liquidation to any interested party.