Having been around for a decade, it’s safe to say the Amarok is getting a bit long in the tooth. Thankfully, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has teamed up with Ford to fast track the development of a second-generation truck, one expected to land by 2022 on the Ranger platform. Meanwhile, the current model still has a few aces up its sleeve, at least in Australia where VW joined forces with Walkinshaw for a beefier version.

Meet the W580 special edition, named after the Aussie aftermarket brand, and the amount of torque the diesel engine pumps out – 580 Newton-meters (428 pound-feet). The V6 turbodiesel engine produces the same 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) as the regular top-tier Amarok, with the only difference being the full horsepower is available permanently. As a reminder, the standard 3.0-liter Amarok has 255 hp (190 kW) and an overboost function temporarily unlocking an additional 13 hp (10 kW).

Gallery: 2021 VW Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw

It’s based on the flagship Amarok sold Down Under, on top of which Walkinshaw throws in a suspension tune with a modified front axle lifted by 40 millimeters (1.6 inches) for greater ground clearance. There are also new Pirelli Scorpion 275/50 R20 tires for the exclusive 20-inch alloys with wheel arch extensions to enable a brawny look.

Walkinshaw installed a custom dual exhaust system with side exits underneath the rear bumper and modified the front grille to further signal this isn’t just any Amarok. Bi-xenon headlights, LED fog lights, body-colored molded sports bar, and an individually numbered plaque inside round off the list of goodies.

The Amarok W580 by Walkinshaw will go on sale on December 1 when VW Commercial Vehicles Australia will disclose pricing details. Early adopters are in for a treat as the first 30 customers will receive "an all-expenses-paid, money-can't-buy, 'exclusive Walkinshaw experience’, which includes all flights, transfers, meals, and accommodation to attend a Walkinshaw factory tour and a Walkinshaw Andretti United track day."

Deliveries start in April 2021.