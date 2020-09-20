The Ford F-150 is out and about, and it's ready to take on the full-size truck segment, probably retainiong its sales crown for this dreaed year of 2020. We know for a fact that the Blue Oval will start deliveries of the 14th-generation F-150 by the end of the year, but there's one important bit that's yet to come out in the open – the Ford Raptor.

That doesn't mean that bits of information are scarce at this point. In fact, a new report has come out saying that the 2021 Raptor will come with a new, exclusive color called "Code Orange."

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Spy Photos

Unearthed by username NBNEWCAR at the F150gen14 Forum, a photo of a dealer guide shows the Code Orange that's marked for the Raptor. The original poster, which seems to be affiliated with the dealer based on his tone, said that the new color isn't found in the other F-150 models. There's just one catch, though – the photo, which you can see here and here, is marked as 2021.

Although Ford has confirmed that the next-generation Ford Raptor will be for the 2021 model year, we have yet to see any announcement from the company. The new coloer can be just for a carryover or updated model, or for the next generation model that we've all been waiting for. But one thing's for sure: there will be a next Raptor and we have seen several spy shots of it testing on the road.

As always, take this with a healthy dash of salt though we won't be surprised if Code Orange will appear when the Raptor launches soon, hopefully.

Another thing we're watching out for is the set of powertrains for the next Raptor, which was previously reported to come in pair: a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 and a hybrid 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6.