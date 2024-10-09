Shelby has a new new performance package for the Ford F-150 Raptor and Raptor R.

The V-8 upgrade increases output to over 900 horsepower.

The V-6 package price starts at $51,995 and does not include the base truck.

Shelby America has been tuning Ford’s fiercest pickup truck for over a decade, and it has new packages for the latest F-150 Raptor. Neither truck is cheap, but both increase the truck’s capabilities and performance, with upgrades available for both the V-6 and V-8 powered Raptor and Raptor R models.

The V-6-powered 2024 Shelby Baja Raptor delivers 550 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost. It receives a one-piece heat shield, a performance intake tube, an open-air intake with a high-flow filter, and an aluminum intercooler.

Shelby American

The Raptor R variant, which packs the GT500’s supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 from the Mustang GT500, makes over 900 hp. Shelby adds a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger and a Borla exhaust, while both Raptor variants receive a BDS suspension lift kit, 18-inch Shelby Raptor Flow forged wheels, 37-inch tires, and extra cooling.

Shelby also offers several exterior enhancements with the package, like its Baja Raptor hood with functional vents, a custom grille with LED lights, and a ton of branding. Steel bumpers add protection and utility to the Ford, featuring recovery points, two 10.0-inch LED driving lights, a 30.0-inch LED light bar, and vents. Even the rear bumper has two square LEDs.

The bed is another story, with a bed chase rack system that can mount two full-size spare tires, which is useful. But it’s so large that you there’s not much room for anything else.

Inside, Shelby adds its branding to the embroidered floor mats and the full-leather seat re-covers with red accents. Billet racing pedals and a serialized dash plaque complete the cabin upgrades.

The V-6 package starts at $51,995, while the V-8 Raptor R upgrade is $54,995. Neither price includes the base pickup, so these prices are on top of the Raptor’s MSRP. The 2024 F-150 Raptor starts at $80,435 (the price includes the $1,995 destination charge). The Raptor R package costs another $31,925. Shelby says the trucks are available in limited quantities, but did not specify how many it plans to produce.