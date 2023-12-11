The Tesla Cybertruck is already proving itself to be a formidable drag racer. The electric pickup has already laid waste to the GMC Hummer EV and the Lamborghini Urus SUV in drag race videos. A new Carwow video chows the funky electric pickup putting another competitor, the Ford F-150 Raptor R, to shame.

The Tesla has more power in this fight, with a total output of 845 horsepower and 685 pound-feet (930 Newton-meters) of torque. It's also heavier than the Raptor R, tipping the scales at 6,799 pounds (3,084 kilograms) and giving the Blue Oval’s off-road pickup truck the illusion of opportunity.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck

55 Photos

The F-150 Raptor R is no slouch, though, with the automaker’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine under the hood producing 700 hp and 640 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque. It weighs 5,959 lbs (2,703 kg) but can’t overcome its performance deficit.

The Tesla handily crushes the Ford in all three drag races. The Cybertruck completes the quarter-mile battle in 11.2 seconds, while the Raptor R needs 12.4 seconds. The Tesla also won the rolling race and the brake test, but an unconventional 328-foot (100-meter) dash at the end did place the two on a more even playing field.

The short race saw the Cybertruck race on dirt while the Raptor competed on tarmac. The Cybertruck won the first race but lost the second. It won the third, completing the sprint in 5.1 seconds. It took the road-going Raptor 5.4 seconds. We’d like to see the race done again with the Raptor on dirt just for fun, even if we know which truck would win.