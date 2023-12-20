It's podcast time. The year is nearing an end, so one of the topics this week is checking out the foreign cars you can begin importing into the US in 2024. Plus, there's a more powerful 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R. It all starts at 7:30 PM Eastern on Motor1's social channels, and as always, you can chat with us live during the podcast.

Ford has updated the F-150 Raptor R for 2024 with more power. The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 has a new engine calibration and reduced air inlet losses to make 720 horsepower, an increase of 20 horses. That means it's now the most powerful gas-powered pickup of all time, surpassing the Ram 1500 TRX. The truck also has new headlights and an optional head-up display.

Last week we published a list of 10 foreign cars that Americans can import in 2024. The Department Of Transportation rule means you can bring vehicles into the country 25 years after the model's production date. You might start seeing Audi A2s and R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R on roads in the US next year.

A story from South Korea says Hyundai plans to build 100 examples of the N Vision 74 Concept. Of those, 70 would be road-going models, and 30 would be race cars. Production allegedly begins in 2026.

We'll also check out the new Toyota Crown Sport from Japan. A 2.5-liter gas engine and an electric motor make a total of 302 hp.

