The Motor1.com team is scattered all over the globe. Even here in the US, we have editors in Los Angeles, a couple in Detroit, folks in Florida, Ohio, and more. And, we all love talking about what we're driving. The Test Car Happy Hour every Friday at 4:00 PM Eastern (1:00 PM Pacific) is where we kick off the weekend with a face-to-face digital car meet. You can be part of the conversation by joining us during the show on FacebookTwitter, or YouTube. Your comments automatically go into our streaming feed where we can see, share, and respond to them.

This week, Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma and Managing Editor Brandon Turkus. Both of them have been driving Raptor models from Ford.

Miersma had the Ford Bronco Raptor. The high-powered, off-road-ready SUV packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that pumps out 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Plus, there  are larger driveshafts, upgraded Dana axles, and an improved transfer case. The suspension travel is 13.0 inches in front and 14.0 inches at the back.

Miersma also had a little experience with the Volvo EX90. The electric SUV boasts a high-tech lidar array above the windshield.

Turkus drove the Ford F-150 Raptor R. It's also quite a rugged machine. The 5.2-liter supercharged V8 makes 700 hp and 640 lb-ft. It generally shares other components with the standard F-150 Raptor but has stiffer front springs and standard 37-inch tires.

Tune in to find out which model our editors prefer. Plus, it should be fascinating to find out how they compare.

A major reason we do the Test Car Happy Hour every week is to answer your questions. Join us during the stream and let our talented editors share their experiences with you. They're ready to help you.

