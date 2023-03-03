Listen to this article

This week, Motor1.com Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma and Managing Editor Brandon Turkus. Both of them have been driving Raptor models from Ford.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor: Review

35 Photos

Miersma had the Ford Bronco Raptor. The high-powered, off-road-ready SUV packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that pumps out 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. Plus, there are larger driveshafts, upgraded Dana axles, and an improved transfer case. The suspension travel is 13.0 inches in front and 14.0 inches at the back.

Miersma also had a little experience with the Volvo EX90. The electric SUV boasts a high-tech lidar array above the windshield.

Turkus drove the Ford F-150 Raptor R. It's also quite a rugged machine. The 5.2-liter supercharged V8 makes 700 hp and 640 lb-ft. It generally shares other components with the standard F-150 Raptor but has stiffer front springs and standard 37-inch tires.

