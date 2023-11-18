In the fast-evolving landscape of automotive technology, electric vehicles have emerged as more than just environmentally friendly alternatives. A prime example of this paradigm shift in performance recently unfolded on the drag strip between two vehicles you wouldn't expect to see in such surroundings. The GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Raptor R are big, heavy trucks packing gobs of power. One is electric, the other isn't.

By now you should know the GMC Hummer, the resurrected icon that has redefined what it means to be an electric pickup truck. With a robust design and cutting-edge technology, the Hummer has become a symbol of power and performance in the electric vehicle realm. On the other side, the Ford F-150, America’s favorite combustion-powered vehicle for decades, is stepping into the ring in its range-topping Raptor R version.

The numbers don’t lie – these are two very capable machines in their respective segments. The Hummer has a three-motor electric powertrain with a claimed output of 1,000 horsepower. It tips the scales at 9,640 pounds, making it significantly heavier than its combustion-powered competitor. The F-150 Raptor R, in turn, is powered by a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine with 700 hp at the crank. At 6,000 pounds, it would be the heavyweight contender in virtually any drag race. Here, it's essentially a feather. Relatively speaking, of course.

We know that in drag races, there are many factors that decide which vehicle is faster. At the end of the day it all comes down to power, weight, and traction. The GMC Hummer has an advantage in two of those three categories, basically giving the Raptor R no chance on the strip. In the first start, the electric truck beats the ICE one with a solid gap, and in the second one, the Raptor R is given a truck length to make things more interesting. That doesn’t really change the outcome of the race and for the final round, the Ford gets three truck lengths.

Is it enough? Yes, but just barely. After a very bouncy start, the Raptor manages to eke out a win from the hard-charging GMC. Had the finish line been a bit further down the track, it would've been a different outcome.

Say what you will about electric power. At least the future won't be a slow one.