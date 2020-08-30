The Ford Bronco is here, but not actually here. It will reach U.S. dealerships by spring 2021, and based on recent sightings and footages, it looks like a quite promising off-roader.

Meanwhile, while North America awaits the icon's return in the metal, the off-roading community has many toys to play around with. Three of those are the Mercedes G-Class, the Land Rover Defender, and of course, the Jeep Wrangler.

Which of these three are the best in off-roading anyway? Autocar did a comprehensive test for us to find out.

The video's embedded on top of this page, and while you can watch that to see specific off-roading details about these burly machines, let's lay down some numbers here that aren't found on the video above – the engine specs.

The Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon here is, of course, powered by a mild-hybrid 2.0L turbocharged inline-4 Chrysler Hurricane engine, the only gasoline option available in Europe. It makes up to 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) 274 PS) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque.

The new Defender 110, on the other hand, is most likely powered by a 2.0-liter diesel here, producing 237 hp (177 kW) and 317 lb-ft (430 Nm) of twists.

The Mercedes G-Class, specifically the G350d here, is powered by a diesel-powered 3.0-liter inline-six that makes 282 hp (210 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of pull.

But of course, off-roading isn't about engine power and output numbers. There are other things to consider like approach angles, ramp angles, departure angles, potential differential locking, wade depth, and axle articulation.

With that said, which among these three is the best according to Autocar? Take 20 minutes of your time and watch the video on top to find out.