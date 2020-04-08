As you might be aware by now, there are special offers currently employed by car brands amid the coronavirus pandemic, which, by the way, can be availed while you're stuck at home. This crisis may not be the best time to buy a car, but with these deals currently on offer, you might want to consider getting one.

Now, the current deals don't end there. CarsDirect has published a list of car brands that offer additional discounts for healthcare workers that are at the front lines during this pandemic. The offers range from $500 to $750 discount, which can be combined with other discounts to as much as $1,500, such in the case of Mazda.

Here are the car brands that offer additional discounts to healthcare professionals, which include but not limited to medical doctors, nurses, physician assistants, and technicians.

Note: These offers may change without prior notice and may not be offered in some dealerships, so it's better to contact your local dealer to confirm.

GM (Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, and GMC)

Even before the coronavirus crisis, GM already has its First Responder Discount. This month, however, GM includes healthcare workers. All of which are now eligible for the GM Supplier Pricing – prenegotiated discount that's the same with dealer's invoice price plus a $200 program fee.

Participating GM brands include Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, and GMC. This offer can be used in conjunction with other deals like the limited 0% financing for 84 months.

Qualifications include proof of employment, like a paystub from the last 30 days. The offer stands until June 30, 2020 and is available nationwide.

Honda

All Honda vehicles are eligible to be acquired through the Honda First Responder & Healthcare Professional Appreciation Program. A $500 discount is currently on offer when financing or leasing via Honda Financial, which becomes $750 if you're getting an Acura, except for the NSX and the limited-edition PMC models.

Moreover, the discount can be combined with other incentives like Honda's $1,000 loyalty discount currently on offer this month. Also, CarsDirect reports that the 2020 Honda Pilot will be cheaper by $30 per month when compared to March.

This offer from Honda is available through July 6, 2020.

Hyundai

Hyundai is no stranger to efforts during this COVID-19 crisis. The Korean marque started offering its $500 First Responder Program on to healthcare professionals and hospital employees on April 3. Prior to this, this deal was exclusive to EMTs and firefighters.

The $500 discount can be used in conjunction with Hyundai's current 0% APR for 84 months and the 120-day payment deferral (on some models).

Mazda

Mazda is offering its First Responder & Healthcare Worker Appreciation Program for customers in the Northeast up until April 30, 2020. The program gives an extra $500 off any new Mazda vehicle, which can be combined with the company's loyalty discount up to $1,500 this month.

According to CarsDirect, proof of eligibility for this Mazda offer includes pay stub, current business license, or other approved proof of employment or ownership of a healthcare facility.

Volvo

Also offered in the Northeast, Volvo gives a loyalty discount for first responders, medical personnel and teachers. The discount entails $2,500 when buying and $2,000 when leasing Volvo vehicles.

This offer ends on April 30, 2020. Those who would like to avail need to provide proof of eligibility which could come in the form of a current paystub.