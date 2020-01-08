Germany's Prior Design latest body kit gives the Lamborghini Urus a meaner look. The style might be a bit too ostentatious of an appearance for many people, but German businessman and reality television show star Robert Geiss must like it because he's the buyer of the first one.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus By Prior Design

12 Photos

Prior Design's Urus body kit uses carbon fiber to fit the Urus with wider fenders to make the crossover look even more imposing. The hood gains a huge power bulge. The front splitter is larger, and there's a new grille surround. Thicker side sills run between the broader fenders. At the back, a wing attaches to the top of the roof. The diffuser gets significantly more prominent strakes than on the standard Urus.

The new body kit would make this Urus eye-catching enough – and not necessarily in a good way. However, Prior Design caps everything off by fitting a set of its 24-inch wheels. They feature Y-shaped spokes and have a gloss-black finish. A set of 285/30 tires wrap around the ones in front and wider 335/30 rubber is at the rear.

The only mechanical tweak is a H&R lowering kit that makes the Lamborghini hunker down over the massive wheels. The stock 4.0-liter V8 with 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) should offer plenty of excitement behind the wheel for Geiss.

While Prior Design's take on the Urus is sure to be polarizing, Lamborghini is preparing to give the crossover its own updates. The model, which might use the Performante moniker, would reportedly gain power and have a more aggressive appearance.