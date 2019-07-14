The Cadillac Escalade ESV is a large and luxurious SUV by itself. Beyond the criticisms that it got throughout its lifetime, the Escalade nameplate continues to sell to the American buyers amassing to more than 36,000 units sold in 2018. The Escalade name goes with the popularity influx of SUVs and it just became better and better in each new version.

However, Lexani Motors, a premier builder of luxury people-haulers, decided to take this 2017 Escalade ESV to another level. The aftermarket company, whose clientele includes heads of state, corporate executives, celebrity entertainers, and professional athletes, gave it a 30-foot stretch, turning the full-size SUV into a raised limousine. And you have a chance to take it home.

19 Photos

This stretched Cadillac Lexani Escalade ESV is headed towards the Mecum Auction block on August 15 to 17, 2019. Apart from the stretched wheelbase, it was also given a higher roof to accommodate taller headroom and essentially more space. But don't let the size fool you – the limo SUV can only seat four passengers in the rear cabin and there are good reasons for that.

Behind the chauffeur and the front passenger lies an opulent and cavernous tan room with Alcantara headliner, led by four reclining VIP seats with folding table. There are simulated woodgrain accents all over the place, plus there's a refrigerator to boot. Aside from that, there's also a 4K ultra-high-definition television in place, which can be lowered down remotely if you would like to talk to the chauffeur.

Just in case you're interested with what's driving this posh Escalade, it's powered by a 420-horsepower 6.2-liter Cadillac V8 with a GM-produced 8-speed automatic transmission.

What makes this stretched Escalade even better is that it has only been driven for 165 miles since it was bought. Plus, the whole customization done by Lexani reached an estimated cost of $260,000.

If you like what you seeing here, don't hesitate to follow the Mecum Auction link below.