New spy shots provide the very first look at the Audi Q2 E-Tron, which is the fully electric version of the brand's compact crossover. This one wears some snow as extra concealment, but the images still provide an excellent look at the upcoming EV.

9 Photos

The electric model looks largely identical to the combustion-engine version from the front (see comparison below), except for a different design for the mesh in the grille. At the back, the exhaust outlets are gone from the bumper on the driver side, but the rest of the styling looks the same there, too.

Powertrain specs for the electric model are a complete mystery at this point. Speculation indicates the company is aiming for at least a 310-mile (500-kilometer) range on a charge.

A recent report suggests that Audi might only sell the Q2 E-Tron in China, and the company might make a long-wheelbase L model exclusively for that market, too.

In existing form, the Q2 is available with a wide array of powertrains, including a gas-fueled 1.0-liter three-cylinder, 1.4-, and 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinders. There are also 1.6- and 2.0-liter diesel options.

At the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Audi unveiled the performance-focused SQ2 with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox routes the power to an all-wheel-drive system. This setup is enough to get the speedy crossover to 62 miles per hour in 4.8 seconds. At least for now, the SQ2 hottest version of the crossover on the horizon because a recent rumor about the Four Rings' product plans makes no mention of an RS Q2 model on the way anytime soon.

Source: Automedia