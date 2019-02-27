Ziegler Adventure, a German company part of the Ziegler Group and officially certified by Mercedes-Benz, has recently presented what could be the ultimate recreational vehicle on sale today. It’s called the Moghome and – you guessed it – is based on the Unimog multi-purpose all-wheel-drive truck of Daimler.

Let’s make this clear – any motorhome based on the Unimog will take you literally everywhere you want to spend the night. With a ground clearance of 20 inches (50 cm), it can dive into 3.9-foot (1.2-meter) deep waters and climb steep hills. It’s ideal for expeditions and long-distance travels, and makes for the perfect basis of a rugged motorhome.

To this unprecedented off-road capabilities, Ziegler adds a comfortable cabin that can accommodate up to two people on a drop-down large bed. The camper shell also packs a shower area, well-equipped kitchen area with Miele oven, microwave oven, and two induction hob plates, a diesel heater by Webasto, and a few aluminum storage boxes. That’s all part of the standard equipment, while optionally customers can also order an air conditioner for the camper area, a flat-screen TV, radio, and a bike carrier at the back.

And because a Unimog can take you to the end of the world, away from large cities and reliable power supply, it is equipped with a 320-Ah lithium-ion battery pack and a 240-watt solar charging system. There’s also a 230-liter water tank feeding the shower cabin with a Webasto boiler and a Biolit 97 water filter.

Power is provided by the Unimog’s (U 4023) 250-horsepower (186-kilowatt) 5.1-liter diesel engine with a peak torque of 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters). It is mated to a selectable all-wheel-drive system with low-range gear set, as well as front, rear, and center differential locks.

Ziegler is currently selling the Moghome for €369,000 or about $420,000 at the current rates. This price doesn’t include the optional equipment.

Source: Ziegler Adventure via NewAtlas