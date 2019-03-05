Looking like a Ford E-Series van of the future, the Pinnacle Finetza is a luxury motorhome from India that hides a neat trick in the back. Upon arriving at your destination, the rear extends to make a little more space for the folks inside. Pinnacle claims that its the first Indian firm to offer an expandable RV.

19 Photos

The Finetza's interior looks quite plush but with a very beige color scheme in these images. A customer could tweak the shades, though. Buyers can also customize the seating arrangement throughout the rest of the vehicle to include recliners or a motorized sofa that converts into a bed. A fixed sleeping area is available, too. A variety of table layouts include folding and sliding designs for getting rid of them when the flat areas aren't necessary. Depending on the configuration, a Finetza can sleep two to eight people.

When it's time to relax, there are multiple screens around the cabin, and there's a home theater system for connecting things like video game consoles, movie streaming equipment, or music devices. Adjustable ambient lighting lets owners set the mood.

For keeping fed, the Finetza has a tiny kitchenette that includes a refrigerator, oven, and electric kettle. The bathroom comes standard with a toilet, and there's an optional shower.

Pinnacle doesn't offer many technical details about the Finetza. The company's website only mentions that it has a monocoque body and air suspension. The firm doesn't offer powertrain details about the machine, though.

Source: Pinnacle