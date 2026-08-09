Man Gets Hyundai's 10-Year, 100,000-Mile Warranty. Then He Learns It's Really 2 Different Warranties: 'The Part Nobody Explains'

Ever been confused by Hyundai’s 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty? A car salesman explains exactly what it means and how Hyundais are actually covered by two different warranties.

TikTok creator Seth (@rideswithseth) laid out the whole shabang in a video posted in July. “Everybody tells you that Hyundai’s got a 10-year warranty, and that’s true,” he says to start the video. “But here’s the part nobody explains.”

Hyundai’s 10-Year, 100,000-Mile Warranty: What Does It Cover?



It’s important to know the difference in warranties before you get to the service counter, Seth says.

“So, that big 10-year, 100,000-mile number? That’s the powertrain warranty. Engine, transmission—that’s the headline. But the one you’ll actually use more. That’s the bumper to bumper. Five years, 60,000 miles,” he says.

Why would you use that bumper-to-bumper warranty more?

“It covers pretty much everything else—your electronics, your infotainment. The little annoying stuff that breaks. That’s the real value right there,” he says.

Of course, Seth says, that is for the original owner. If a customer purchases a Hyundai through a private sale, that will change the terms.

"It drops to 5 years, 60,000 miles for the powertrain, too. So if that 10-year really matters to you, buy it new or buy it certified,” he says.

What Can Void Your Hyundai Warranty?



There is one big catch that Seth wants people to be aware of before making a final decision on their next vehicle.

“And the one thing that will void it?” he asks. “Skipping your maintenance and not keeping records. You can go wherever. But keep your receipts, because no records, no proof, and they can deny the claim.”

In the comments section of the video, viewers offered their opinions on Hyundai’s 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

“Hyundai and Kia both have the best new car warranty for original buyers,” wrote one viewer.

A second person said, “That’s BS that it’s not transferable. Just avoid these companies altogether.” Seth replied, “It is partially transferable. The 10-year, 100K drops to 5-year, 60K miles.”

And another person claimed, “Hyundai [refuses] to honor their own warranties. Only way you can get anything paid for is to hire an attorney and sue them.”

Seth disagreed. “As someone that works at a Hyundai dealership as the service to sales/acquisition manager, I see warranty items covered every day. It’s like any other warranty. You [just] have to get your service done and not modify the vehicle in ways that void your warranty.”

Does Hyundai Offer ‘America’s Best’ Warranty?



Hyundai’s website lays out the warranty policy more or less as Seth describes. The Powertrain Limited Warranty is good for 10 years or 100,000 miles. It covers replacement of selected engine and transmission components. If the car is sold, the new owner will maintain a 5-year, 60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty.

And, yes, the 5-year, 60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty covers repair or replacement of any defective Hyundai component, including radio and audio systems, paint, battery, air conditioner refrigerant charge, adjustments, and wear items.

What do you think?

Hyundai owners on this Reddit thread posted about four years ago discussed the terms as well, noting as Seth did that customers can still secure the full warranty by purchasing a certified pre-owned Hyundai from a dealership.

Motor1 contacted Seth via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Hyundai via press email. We will update this story if they respond.

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