Is A Hotter Toyota GR GT Already In The Works? Here's Everything We Know

The Toyota GR GT isn’t even on sale yet, but rumor has it that the automaker is already planning a hotter variant. A new prototype was spotted testing at the Nürburgring with revised aerodynamics and a license plate, indicating that this variant is something special.

The prototype wore a yellow sticker that all electrified vehicles must display during testing at the track, so we know it still has the full hybrid powertrain. It appears we are looking at an aerodynamic package first and foremost, borrowing cues from the track-only GR GT3, which is also in development.

We don’t expect Toyota to revamp the powertrain, if it does anything at all, but the hotter GR GT should at least have suspension tweaks and other performance upgrades. The automaker has made no mention of a dedicated track package for its new sports car, but here is everything we know so far.

What Will Toyota Call It?

Toyota GR GT Photo by: Toyota

The GR GT is a new supercar from the automaker, launching under the GR sub-brand. Toyota could call it the Track Package, but automakers often create unique branding around these types of upgrades.

With the GT being the GR's first standalone branded model, Toyota might take the opportunity to establish something entirely new. For now, the track package is just an aero upgrade, but it may include other upgrades that deserve a proper name.

What Will It Look Like?

Toyota GR GT Track Pack Rendering By Motor1 Photo by: Motor1.com

Even though Toyota tried to hide the car’s finer styling details, it couldn’t conceal everything. The development vehicle clearly wore a new aero package with a more prominent front splitter and a swan-neck rear wing. It looks like the GR GT3 race car, but for the road.

Other noticeable upgrades included front fender louvers and front bumper canards. Our rendering peels off the camouflage to reveal the car’s familiar sheet metal, but there is not much more to reveal.

The added aerodynamic elements will help improve the car’s on-track capability. The car likely creates more downforce at high speeds. We expect the track pack could also include improved cooling elements, upgraded underbody aero, and reduced weight.

Toyota could also tweak the interior. We would not be surprised if the GR GT Track Pack featured unique trim pieces, special seats, and dedicated branding.

What Will Power It?

Toyota has already confirmed that the GR GT will feature a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine and an electric motor. The car will produce at least 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, and that’s not expected to change in the GR GT Track Pack.

The engine pairs with a rear-mounted eight-speed automatic transmission, and the GR GT has a claimed top speed of at least 199 miles per hour. It appears the Track Pack will retain the coupe’s hybrid powertrain, which might have a bit more power, but buyers should not expect any significant performance upgrades.

What Performance Upgrades Could It Have?

In addition to the visible upgrades, Toyota could make several other adjustments. The GR GT could have a revised suspension setup, upgraded hardware, and retuned steering. The automaker might also increase chassis stiffness and rigidity to help improve the car’s driving dynamics.

Toyota GR GT Interior Photo by: Toyota

How Much Will It Cost?

Toyota has not released pricing for the GR GT, but it is expected to start around $225,000. We expect a dedicated track package to add tens of thousands of dollars to the price tag before any other options, packages, or dealer markups are included.

What do you think?

If the package is more than just aero and also upgrades the suspension, it could easily add $25,000 to the price tag, but anyone paying that much won’t care.

When will it debut?

The Toyota GR GT is supposed to go on sale sometime next year. The automaker has not yet provided a specific launch date, but we expect the Track Pack to debut a few months after the car goes on sale. Toyota should reveal the package by early 2028.

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