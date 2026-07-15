'We'd Rebody The Whole Car:' Hennessey Says Anything Is Possible With Its New One-Off Division

THE BREAKDOWN Hennessey’s new Maverick division creates one-off versions of the company’s already exclusive hypercars.

Customers can personalize everything from colors and wheels to interiors.

Customers can potentially even commission a completely new body design.

With the debut of the F5-M, Hennessey can now claim the title of "World’s Most Powerful Manual Car." Hell of an accomplishment. The hypercar in question sends a staggering 2,031 horsepower to the rear wheels through a gated six-speed gearbox.

The F5-M made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where I caught up with Hennessey's Director of Design, Nathan Malinick. We talked about what makes this Venom so special and why the company's future could include even wilder one-offs.

Meet The Maverick Division

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution LF Photo by: Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Venom F5-M is technically a series-production car by Hennessey standards. The company will build 12 examples, each priced at $2.65 million. But this particular car was done up with custom touches by Hennessey's newly formed customization division: Maverick.

Maverick is essentially Hennessey's answer to Rolls-Royce Bespoke or Ferrari's Special Projects program. It's where customers go when a 2,031-hp hypercar just doesn’t feel special enough.

Even though Maverick has been around for about a year now, this is only its second completed project. The first was a manual-swapped Venom F5 Revolution LF (the car pictured here), essentially a preview of what would eventually become the "production" F5-M.

Photo by: Hennessey Special Vehicles

As with other bespoke programs, Maverick shoppers can ask Hennessey for whatever they want—unique paint colors, wheels, exterior details, and custom interiors. As Malinick notes, nothing is off the table.

'Everything for Maverick is a one-of-one… It's a whole different ball game. It's endless.'

But even those kinds of details are only scratching the surface. According to Malinick, if a customer really wants to go far enough, Hennessey will create an entirely new body for them.

'One day I'm sure it'll happen, but we would be happy to rebody the whole car. The sky's the limit and your imagination and what you could dream of and what you want to do.'

As for why someone would spend millions making an already ultra-exclusive car even more unique, Malinick says it's really no different than any other enthusiast.

'You know what? It's no different than you or me. Why do you have that watch? You think it's cool? There's a story behind it. You just add a couple of zeros to the equation. It's literally the same deal. If you had a billion dollars... just have fun with it. You could do anything.'

What do you think?

Whether or not customers have actually asked to rebody an F5 remains to be seen, but as long as Hennessey’s Maverick division exists, it can be done. The only real limit is your imagination—and money. Lots of money.

12 Source: Hennessey Special Vehicles

Motor1's Take: It’s no surprise to see Hennessey get into the bespoke game. With many of its competitors already offering one-of-one commissions, Hennessey’s new Maverick division should help it compete with the big boys.

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