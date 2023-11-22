Hyundai introduced the 2024 Elantra N in the United States yesterday, but plans are already in motion for the next generation of the high-performance sedan. A new gasoline-fueled N version was originally announced nearly a year ago by the Executive Technical Advisor who has now shed some light about the sporty saloon. In an interview with Australian magazine CarExpert, Albert Biermann all but confirmed the next-gen car will get a bigger engine.

"Before I left Namyang, I made sure the Elantra can go on with the 2.5 turbo. It fits in there and everything. Australia is safe, the U.S. is safe, but someone needs to make a decision, right? And markets other than Australia, forget them. They're all dreaming of the EV cloud, EV heaven, they don't care for combustion cars."

The part about leaving Namyang refers to his previous position as Executive Vice President and Head of Vehicle Testing & High-Performance Development. After spending 31 years at BMW, Albert Biermann joined Hyundai in April 2015, and three years later, he was named President and Head of R&D division at the Hyundai Motor Group. He played a key role in the creation of the N division before retiring as head of R&D in late 2021. Since then, he has served as Executive Technical Advisor, based in Europe.

Today's Elantra N uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine producing 276 horsepower and 289 pound-feet of torque. That bigger 2.5-liter unit makes 290 hp and 311 lb-ft in the Sonata N Line while the 2024 Genesis G70 has 300 hp on tap and the same amount of torque.

For the 2024MY, Hyundai is giving the Elantra N a nip and tuck with a restyled grille, new bumpers, updated headlights, and a different rear diffuser. In addition, the compact sports sedan has 19-inch forged wheels that shave off 33 pounds and come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires. The new model year brings a reinforced engine-mount membrane to diminish vibrations.

Additional updates include revised software for the power steering and a rear-suspension insulator that uses urethane rather than rubber to improve damping. Hyundai also changed the tire pressure, installed a new, low-friction universal joint, and tweaked the gearbox for a more direct feeling. The Elantra N continues to be offered with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra N will reach dealers in January. Pricing has yet to be announced but the outgoing model retailed from $32,900.