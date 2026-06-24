This Quirky Honda Is Coming Back: Report

The Breakdown A new report alleges that Honda will launch a new Element.

Honda will reportedly begin producing the SUV in Ohio starting in 2029.

The first-generation Honda Element was in production from 2003 to 2011 and features several quirky features.

The success of the refreshed Passport apparently has Honda thinking that boxy SUVs are back in style. A new report alleges that the Japanese automaker will resurrect a niche model that lasted just one generation—the Honda Element.

“People with knowledge of the plan” have told Automotive News that Honda will begin second-generation Element production in 2029, specifically in the second quarter. That means the new SUV will likely go on sale as a 2030 model.

The report says that Honda plans to produce the new Element in Ohio, which will serve as the global production hub for the model. It will allegedly slot between the HR-V and CR-V in the lineup. The automaker expects to produce nearly 100,000 SUVs.

Honda built the first-gen Element from 2003 to 2011. It wasn’t the commercial success the automaker had hoped for, but it has become a cult classic for its innovative features and design and has garnered a rabid following.

What do you think?

The Element stood out with its pillarless design and rear-hinged suicide doors. This made the SUV incredibly useful, along with the rubberized floors, split tailgate, and reclining seats that could fold completely flat to create a sleeping area.

Motor1’s Take: The Honda Element feels ahead of its time, packed with features many customers today would pay good money to have. We hope that Honda does resurrect the quirky SUV, it retains many of these same features and design choices. That will make it truly stand out from other boxy compact crossovers.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy