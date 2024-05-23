It’s no secret that SUVs are wildly popular. That also means this segment is extremely competitive, and as such, automakers are constantly shuffling their lineups to woo buyers. One doesn’t need to look far to find a plethora of new or updated models, and we’re here to help you with that.

Among many new or updated SUVs waiting in the wings, we have a list of 20 that look particularly promising. Whether you're looking for style, features, power, range, or a combination of them all, there are dozens of new crossovers and SUVs worth looking forward to.

Some will be available in just a few months, while others are years out. But whatever it is you’re looking for in an SUV, we’re certain there will be some on this list that will catch your eye. And these should be worth the wait.

Aston Martin Off-Roader

Release Date: TBD

Aston Martin allegedly wants to turn the DBX into a Land Rover Defender rival. The automaker is still considering design proposals and wants to capitalize on the SUV’s success. Internally it’s called “Project Rambo,” and there’s a rumor that Aston plans to produce just 2,500 examples of the rugged off-roader. It could also borrow the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that powers the Mercedes-AMG G63, which makes 577 horsepower.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse SUV

Release Date: 2025

BMW’s electrified future lies in its Neue Klasse platform. The Vision Neue Klasse X concept debuted last month and previews the all-electric crossover(s) expected from the German automaker in the next few years. It had a familiar design language and a cabin with real, actual buttons. The concept likely previews the future X3, with its styling influencing other upcoming models. The Neue Klasse cars will use BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive system and 800-volt architecture.

Cadillac Escalade IQ

Release Date: 2024

Cadillac is leading General Motors into its electric future, which includes adding batteries and motors to the iconic Escalade. It rides on GM’s scalable Ultium platform that underpins vehicles from other brands, featuring the same 800-volt architecture that powers the GMC Hummer EV. The Cadillac can make up to 750 horsepower in Velocity Max mode, propelling the massive SUV to 60 miles per hour in under 5.0 seconds. It’ll start at around $130,000.

Cadillac Optiq

Release Date: 2025

Opposite the Escalade in Cadillac’s lineup is the Optiq. It’ll be the brand’s smallest EV when it arrives after its bigger siblings go on sale. It should be about the same size as the Chevrolet Equinox EV as the pair ride on GM’s Ultium platform. There’s a good chance Cadillac will offer the Optiq in front- and all-wheel-drive configurations and with 210- or 290-horsepower outputs, matching the Chevy.

Genesis GV90

Release Date: TBD

There have been rumors that Genesis will launch a large SUV for several years. However, it has never materialized, But we might be closer than ever to such a model if the Neolun concept is any indication. Genesis revealed it last month with just two rows of seats, but the production version will likely have up to three rows. It’ll compete against other large luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, so watch out later this year for more information about the upcoming model.

Hyundai Ioniq 7 / 9

Release Date: 2025

The Ioniq Seven concept, which Hyundai might call the Ioniq 9 when it reaches production, will serve as the brand's Kia EV9 equivalent. The three-row SUV will ride on the same platform as the Kia, likely sharing battery and electric motor configurations. Hyundai hasn't officially said when it'll arrive, but all signs suggest it'll debut this year before going on sale sometime in mid-2025.

Jeep Recon

Release Date: 2024

The Jeep Recon will be the brand’s second electric vehicle that arrives this year, and it’s the more rugged offering of the two. It has a boxy design evoking the Wrangler, but it’s not a replacement for the popular off-roader. It shares its STLA Large underpinnings with the Wagoneer S and will likely be as equally as powering. It’ll have its first full sales year in 2025, but it’ll launch and go on sale before this year ends.

Jeep Wagoneer S

Release Date: 2024

The Wagoneer S will be Jeep's first electric vehicle. It'll also be the fastest model ever from the brand, with 600 horsepower on tap. This electric SUV should hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and ride on Stellantis's STLA Large platform. Inside, it'll have up to four screens on the dash, including one for the passenger. Sales begin late in 2024.

Kia EV3

Release Date: 2025 (US)

The Kia EV3 will be the brand’s smallest electric offering. It will have two battery pack options (in Europe, at least) of 58.0 kilowatt-hours or 81.4 kilowatt-hours and around 200 horsepower. The tiny EV is coming to the US, but we probably won’t see it until at least 2025. It could cost as little as $30,000 when it does reach the States, though.

Lamborghini Lanzador

Release Date: 2028

The Lanzador will be Lamborghini’s first electric vehicle. The concept the automaker revealed last year, a 1,341-horsepower 2+2, will compete with cars like the Ferrari Purosangue and the Rolls-Royce Spectre once it goes on sale. It won’t arrive for another four years, so Lamborghini hasn’t detailed how the car makes all that power, but it’ll have a high-performance battery and two electric motors, giving it all-wheel drive and “a long range.”

Lucid Gravity

Release Date: Late 2024

The Lucid Gravity is the EV brand’s first SUV. It debuted in production form last year, but we probably won’t see it in dealerships until later this year. The Lucid Gravity promises up to 440 miles of range in top trim and a starting price of under $80,000. It will also have three rows of seats.

Nissan Leaf

Release Date: 2026

The Nissan Leaf will get a significant revival in a few short years. A completely new model is on the way, and it’ll take its styling cues from 2021’s Chill-Out concept—a sleek crossover with a sloping roof line and simple fascias. The Leaf is leaving behind its compact hatchback design. Nissan hasn't offered any details about the powertrain and battery, but it could borrow its hardware from the Aryia, slotting below it in the lineup.

Rivian R1X

Release Date: 2026

Rivian introduced several new products this year, like the new R3X. The introduction of the small, rugged crossover/hatchback alongside a trademark filing for R1X suggests Rivian will further grow its lineup with an off-road-oriented R1 SUV and pickup. There are rumors the company will be refreshing the R1 line later this year, providing an opportunity to introduce a new trim.

Rivian R2

Release Date: 2026

Rivan’s next new model to go on sale will be the smaller, more affordable R2. The SUV will start at $45,000, sporting the brand’s trademark styling features. It’ll have one, two, or three electric motors, with the single-motor setup powering the rear wheels. The two- and three-motor configurations power all four wheels, and the most potent version propels the R2 to 60 mph in less than three seconds.

Scout Electric SUV

Release Date: 2026

Much is still unknown about the first vehicle coming as part of Scout’s revival, other than that it will be fully electric and utilize its own platform. That’s not to say this platform couldn’t be used for other vehicles beneath the Volkswagen Group umbrella, but the Bronco/Wrangler competitor will be designed from the ground up as an off-roader. We could see a prototype debut later this year, but the long-term plan calls for production versions to arrive in 2026. With demand for EVs declining sharply, don’t be surprised if that date is pushed back further.

Tesla Model Y

Release Date: 2025

The world’s best-selling EV is getting a refresh. Exactly when it will arrive is unknown, though. Europe might see the new crossover by the end of the year but 2025 is when US buyers should get a crack at the new Model Y, which we expect will have minor styling changes inside and out similar to those on the recently updated Model 3. For now, you can get a new rear-wheel drive Model Y Long Range with an EPA range of 320 miles and a zero to 60 mph time of about 6.5 seconds. Prices start at $46,630 including destination.

Toyota 4Runner

Release Date: Late 2024

Debuting in early April as a 2025 model, the first properly new 4Runner in 15 years shares a platform with the Tacoma. That means it also shares powertrain options, namely a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and the i-Force Max hybrid setup that adds an electric motor to the mix. Whether opting for the 326-horsepower hybrid or the standalone engine with 278 horsepower, everything goes through an eight-speed automatic transmission. A new Trailhunter trim looks especially cool for off-grid adventurers, but you’ll have to pay more than the $42,100 base price to get it. The new 4Runner doesn’t go on sale until later this year.

Toyota FJ Cruiser

Release Date: TBD

There’s a lot of love for the FJ Cruiser name, and in August 2023, we may have caught a glimpse of a new one. A small, boxy SUV was shown briefly during the 2024 Land Cruiser debut, but there’s still nothing official regarding a production timeline. For that matter, the FJ Cruiser name isn’t even confirmed, although Toyota did recently file a trademark for it. In any case, evidence points to something coming in the FJ world, and when it arrives, expect something slotting below the Land Cruiser with either a plug-in-hybrid or fully electric powertrain.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Release Date: Late 2024

It’s hard to believe, but the ID.Buzz still isn’t available in the United States. That will change later this year with the extended-length model bringing either a single- or dual-motor layout to buyers. In single-motor trim, the ID. Buzz pumps out 282 horsepower. Dual-motor versions have 330 hp, but all will feature seating for seven. Pricing is still a mystery, but we expect it to start around $50,000.

Volvo EX90

Release Date: Mid 2024

Volvo's big electric SUV actually debuted in late 2022, but delays have pushed production launch into mid-2024. The three-row is Volvo’s flagship people-mover, riding on the company’s SPA2 platform shared with the Polestar 3. A 111.0 kilowatt-hour battery pack powers dual electric motors, generating 510 horsepower for the range-topping trim. It maxes out with a 300-mile range, and when the EX90 finally reaches dealerships, the starting price will be $76,695.

