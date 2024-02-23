2025 will be a big year for Jeep. It’ll have two battery-electric vehicles on sale and a larger lineup of plug-in hybrids. Jeep’s new CEO, Antonio Filosa, briefed the media Friday about the comapny’s plans for the upcoming year and its strategy to increase its market share.

The Jeep Wagoneer S will enter production in the second quarter of this year before going on sale in Q3 for a short 2024 model year run. It’ll be the fastest Jeep ever when it goes on sale, hitting 60 miles per hour in less than 3.5 seconds.

The Wagoneer S have 600 horsepower and ride on Stellantis’ scalable STLA Large platform, just like the new Recon, which should launch before the end of the year. Jeep wouldn’t provide specific dates for Recon’s production and arrival, but it will have its first full sales year in 2025 alongside the Wagoneer S.

Jeep’s lineup of 4xe plug-in hybrids will grow through next year. One model likely to arrive is the previously announced Gladiator PHEV, with Jeep planning to launch five new models or updated variants in 2025. The revamped lineup is part of the brand’s strategy to increase its market share in the US after five consecutive years of falling sales.

Jeep is already laying the groundwork for a successful 2025. It's lowered the prices of several models for 2024, including the Grand Cherokee and the recently updated Gladiator, and it’ll integrate the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer into the Jeep brand. The Wrangler also got an update for this model year. Filosa has also implemented a new team to improve quality and lower costs.

We won't have to wait long to see if all of this effort pays off.